Manish Sisodia Inaugurates Delhi Technology University's 'Lab on Wheels' For Government School Students

Manish Sisodia inaugurates DTU's 'Lab on Wheel

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday inaugurated the Delhi Technical University's 'Lab on Wheels' programme under which DTU students will travel across the city to teach government school students, an official statement said.

Launched under the DTU's 'Education Reaches You' initiative, 'Lab on Wheels' is a customised bus equipped with 17 computers, two televisions, a 3D printer, cameras and a printer, the statement issued by the deputy CM's office said.

As part of the programme, DTU students will give lectures and tutorials to the students of Delhi government schools and underprivileged children, it said.

Proud of our @dtu_delhi team for launching "Lab on wheels" to spread digital literacy to rural & remote areas of Delhi that lack access to technology.



Congratulations to DTU team for thinking out of the box to help their community. India needs more innovators like you! pic.twitter.com/0GJJqZ6BpM — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 6, 2021

Mr Sisodia said, "DTU's 'Lab on Wheels' programme will also add joy in learning for our students studying in Delhi government schools. It will act as an information and guidance cell for our students."

"I wholeheartedly appreciate the volunteers of DTU, who, under the 'Extension and Field Outreach Programme', will help 44 lakh Delhi government school students to find their own path, to think, and realise their dreams," he said.

Mr Sisodia also inaugurated a new classroom complex, 'Pragya Bhawan', and a new centre for the DTU's Department of Design, the statement said.