Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Entrance Exam Result Announced

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance exam result declared

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has declared the result of the Class 6 entrance examination held for admission to the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV). Students who have appeared in the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance exam 2021 can check their results online at secondary.biharboardonline.com from today, June 8, onwards.

According to local reports, a total of 12,959 candidates had applied to appear in the preliminary examination for enrolment in Class 6 of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya. Out of these, only 1,179 students appeared in the main exam.

This year, 60 boys and 60 girls have passed the main entrance examination.

The main entrance examination was conducted on January 30 for the academic session 2021-2022.

The students who have passed the exam will have to go through the medical examination before joining the school. Principals of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui will notify about the medical examination of the students.

How To Check Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Result 2021:

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the SAV Class 6 result.

Step 1: Visit the official website-- secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that says, 'Result'

Step 3: A new page will appear on the display screen

Step 4: Go to the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Result section and click on the link to check the SAV results 2021

Step 5: The Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Result 2021 in a PDF format will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Click on the relevant link and check your results

Step 7: Download the results and take their printout for future use.