Sikkim Shuts School, Colleges As COVID-19 Cases Spike

Schools, colleges in Sikkim to remain closed till May 31

The Sikkim Government has decided to close down all educational institutions till May 31 due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases, according to a notification issued by the Education Department.

Sikkim reported 148 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 7,306, an official said. In the last 24 hours, the state tested 672 samples. East Sikkim registered the highest 126 new cases, followed by 14 in South Sikkim and eight in West Sikkim.

The Himalayan state also reported the death of one more person due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 138, the official said. There are 934 active cases in the state at present. While 161 have migrated out, 6,073 patients have recovered from the disease.