  • Home
  • Education
  • Sikkim To Reopen Schools For Pre-Primary To Class 5 Students

Sikkim To Reopen Schools For Pre-Primary To Class 5 Students

School reopening news: Schools in Sikkim will reopen on Monday for pre-primary and primary students after a gap of 11 months with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

Education | PTI | Updated: Feb 14, 2021 8:26 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Chhattisgarh: Schools For Classes 9 To 12 To Resume From February 15
Gujarat Schools To Reopen For Students Of Classes 6 To 8 From February 18
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021 Begins Soon, Checklist For Parents Before Applying Online
NEP 2020: Government Fact Check Refutes Claim On Scrapping Class 10 Board Exams
How To Register For Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Key Points
Board Exams 2021: Here's Classes 10, 12 Time Table Of Over 10 States
Sikkim To Reopen Schools For Pre-Primary To Class 5 Students
Sikkim To Reopen Schools For Pre-Primary To Class 5 Students Tomorrow
Gangtok:

Schools in Sikkim will reopen on Monday for pre-primary and primary students after a gap of 11 months with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, the state government said. Elementary Education and Samagra Shiksha Director Bhim Thatal issued a circular directing all state-run, government- aided and private schools to reopen the educational institutions for LKG to class 5 students. Classroom teaching for senior students had started in a phased manner in the Himalayan state from October. Schools were closed since March last year following outbreak of COVID-19.

The institutions will be required to abide by the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and guidelines of the Ministry of Education of the Union government as well as the SOP and instructions of the state education department.

As per the SOP and instructions of the authorities, the attendance of students will be strictly on voluntary basis and consent of parents/guardians will be mandatory. The schools at the primary level will operate with 50 per cent capacity or alternatively on odd-even roll number basis wherever there are more students and less space. However, classrooms with lesser number of students may operate fully by ensuring sufficient distance between the students as per the COVID-19 safety protocol.

The schools will operate till 2 pm on every working day. Hostel facilities may also be available with COVID-19 guidelines in place. Holidays on second and fourth Saturdays will be restored for all levels of schools, students, teaching and non-teaching employees. After the reopening of schools, two to three weeks will be utilised for making up the losses in learning outcomes and other academic matters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News sikkim
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JAM 2021 Exam Concludes; IISc To Release Answer Key Soon
JAM 2021 Exam Concludes; IISc To Release Answer Key Soon
NTSE 2020 Stage Two Examination Held For Class 10 Students
NTSE 2020 Stage Two Examination Held For Class 10 Students
NIFT 2021: Students Find Bachelors Design Entrance Exam Moderately Difficult
NIFT 2021: Students Find Bachelors Design Entrance Exam Moderately Difficult
ATMA 2021 Exam Analysis: MBA Candidates Found Paper Easy To Moderate
ATMA 2021 Exam Analysis: MBA Candidates Found Paper Easy To Moderate
AMU Medical College Forms Anti-Ragging Committee
AMU Medical College Forms Anti-Ragging Committee
.......................... Advertisement ..........................