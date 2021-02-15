  • Home
  • Education
  • Sikkim: Girl Students Of Classes 6-8 To Receive Self-Defence Training

Sikkim: Girl Students Of Classes 6-8 To Receive Self-Defence Training

Girl students of Class 6 to 10 in all government schools in Sikkim will receive self-defence training, an official said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 15, 2021 12:49 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Odisha: Educational Institutes To Remain Closed On Monday
Sikkim To Reopen Schools For Pre-Primary To Class 5 Students
Chhattisgarh: Schools For Classes 9 To 12 To Resume From February 15
Gujarat Schools To Reopen For Students Of Classes 6 To 8 From February 18
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021 Begins Soon, Checklist For Parents Before Applying Online
NEP 2020: Government Fact Check Refutes Claim On Scrapping Class 10 Board Exams
Sikkim: Girl Students Of Classes 6-8 To Receive Self-Defence Training
Girl Students In Sikkim To Receive Self-Defence Training
Image credit: Shutterstock (Representational Image)
Gangtok:

Girl students of Class 6 to 10 in all government schools in Sikkim will receive self-defence training, an official said. Girl students would be trained in self-defence to defend themselves, special secretary, Education department, Bhim Thatal said after inaugurating a self-defence training programme for girls at Samdong Government Senior Secondary School on Sunday, February 14.

Mr Thatal said self-defence training is also to inculcate discipline in the students as well as to prepare them for future obstacles.

Girl students will be trained in taekwondo, karate, boxing and kickboxing, he said.

Click here for more Education News
sikkim Sikkim government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GATE 2021 Mechanical Engineering Paper Analysis: Students Find Second Shift Exam “Moderate”
GATE 2021 Mechanical Engineering Paper Analysis: Students Find Second Shift Exam “Moderate”
JEE Main 2021: Study Strategy For The Final Week
JEE Main 2021: Study Strategy For The Final Week
BSEB Class 12 Result 2021 Expected Soon; Check Where, How To Download
BSEB Class 12 Result 2021 Expected Soon; Check Where, How To Download
JEE Main 2021: Tips To Learn Maths Formulae, Physics Equations
JEE Main 2021: Tips To Learn Maths Formulae, Physics Equations
Delhi University Reopens 4 More Libraries For Research Scholars, Faculty Members
Delhi University Reopens 4 More Libraries For Research Scholars, Faculty Members
.......................... Advertisement ..........................