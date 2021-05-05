  • Home
  • Education
  • Oxygen Crisis: IIT Kanpur Team Launches Challenge To Develop Solutions

Oxygen Crisis: IIT Kanpur Team Launches Challenge To Develop Solutions

A team at the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, has launched 'Mission Bharat O2' challenge to bring forward indigenous solutions for solving India's oxygen crisis amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 5, 2021 10:32 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Kanpur: No Termination, Waiver Of Courses For Students Amid COVID Surge
IIT Kanpur, I2Cure Join Hands For Molecular Iodine-Based Products Research
IIT Kanpur To Hold Launchpad Competition On April 23
Indian Institute Of Technology Kanpur Wins Inter-IIT Tech Meet
NDMC, IIT-Kanpur Offer Platform To Start-Ups For Innovative Solutions For Civic Issues
IIT Kanpur Development Foundation Appoints First CEO
Oxygen Crisis: IIT Kanpur Team Launches Challenge To Develop Solutions
IIT Kanpur's Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) has launched 'Mission Bharat O2' to solve India's oxygen crisis (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

A team at the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, has launched 'Mission Bharat O2' challenge to develop indigenous solutions for solving India's oxygen crisis amid the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team aims to build a mechanism to support innovative minds of India to set up more than 20,000 oxygen generation units in the next 6-8 weeks, an official statement said.

SIIC aims to work with a set of manufacturers in different regions of India with a target production capacity of 100 units per day with the possibility of scaling up, it added.

Last year, SIIC had supported its incubated companies to develop indigenous products including the Swasa N-95 mask and the Noccarc V310 ventilator.

"When the first wave of COVID-19 hit India, SIIC-incubated companies stepped up to deliver world-class healthcare products. The products, developed locally, are a testament of India's capability to innovate at par with global standards," Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director at IIT Kanpur, said.

As India reels under the impact of the second wave, IIT Kanpur and SIIC have decided to support more indigenous innovators, this time to address the oxygen crisis in the country, Prof Karandikar added.

In a social media post, Prof Karandikar asked startups and entrepreneurs from across the country to participate in the challange.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Lucknow University Announces BA Social Work Result For 3rd, 5th Semesters
Lucknow University Announces BA Social Work Result For 3rd, 5th Semesters
CSEET 2021: ICSI Announces Online Preparation Classes For July Session
CSEET 2021: ICSI Announces Online Preparation Classes For July Session
Delhi Government Writes To CBSE, Seeks More Time To Compile Class 10 Results
Delhi Government Writes To CBSE, Seeks More Time To Compile Class 10 Results
Students From Different Boards Want Class 12 Exams Cancelled
Students From Different Boards Want Class 12 Exams Cancelled
AIAPGET Postponed For Minimum Of Three Months
AIAPGET Postponed For Minimum Of Three Months
.......................... Advertisement ..........................