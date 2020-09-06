  • Home
  • Education
  • Significant Rise In Number Of Universities In West Bengal During TMC Tenure: Education Minister

Significant Rise In Number Of Universities In West Bengal During TMC Tenure: Education Minister

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday said the number of universities in the state has jumped to 42 from 12 since the Trinamool Congress government assumed power

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 6, 2020 10:48 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Bell-Free School To Global Citizenship Curriculum: National Award Winning Teachers' Innovative Ideas
Teachers' Day 2020: Let's Thank Teachers Who Prevented Academic Disruption Amid Pandemic, Says Venkaiah Naidu
"Grateful To Hardworking Teachers": PM Narendra Modi Offers Tributes To Teachers On Teachers' Day
National Education Policy Landmark Step In Clearing Anomalies In Education Sector: Minister Jitendra Singh
United States: Vivekananda Yoga University Commences Virtual Classes
Teachers' Day 2020: President Kovind To Confer National Teachers' Award Today In A Virtual Ceremony
Significant Rise In Number Of Universities In West Bengal During TMC Tenure: Education Minister
Significant Rise In Number Of Universities In WB: Partha Chatterjee
Image credit: Shutterstock
Kolkata:

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday said the number of universities in the state has jumped to 42 from 12 since the Trinamool Congress government assumed power. Addressing a Teachers' Day programme over video conference, Chatterjee said during the TMC regime, there has also been a significant rise in the count of higher educational institutions.

"During our tenure, 50 new colleges have come up, while the number of universities increased from 12 to 42. Around 21 lakh students are now enrolled in higher educational institutions, a steady rise from 12.4 lakh," the minister said.

Mr Chatterjee said 6,500 assistant professors have been appointed in higher educational institutions and 1.25 lakh school teachers were recruited. Chatterjee also claimed that the number of school dropouts has gone down.

Meanwhile, a total of 61 teachers received the 'Siksha Ratna' from the state government on Saturday. Thirteen schools were also honoured on the occasion.

"In recognition of the contribution of teachers in schools, colleges and universities, our government felicitates outstanding teachers with 'Siksha Ratna Samman' on Teachers' Day," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Twitter.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, too, greeted teachers, "working persistently in shaping the future of our country". "Also, best wishes to the teachers who are educating the students amidst lockdown," Dhankhar added.

Click here for more Education News
Education News West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT JEE Advanced 2020: Registration Started At Jeeadv.ac.in For Foreign Nationals, Know Important Dates
IIT JEE Advanced 2020: Registration Started At Jeeadv.ac.in For Foreign Nationals, Know Important Dates
JEE Main 2020 Live Updates: Last Day Of Exams, Analysis And Student Reactions
Live | JEE Main 2020 Live Updates: Last Day Of Exams, Analysis And Student Reactions
COVID-Hit IIT Kharagpur Imposes Measures To Check Spread Of Infection
COVID-Hit IIT Kharagpur Imposes Measures To Check Spread Of Infection
No High Court Stay On Maharashtra Final Year Undergraduate Medical Exams
No High Court Stay On Maharashtra Final Year Undergraduate Medical Exams
National Teachers' Award 2020: MCD Teacher, Delhi Private School Principal Among Awardees
National Teachers' Award 2020: MCD Teacher, Delhi Private School Principal Among Awardees
.......................... Advertisement ..........................