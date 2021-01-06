Siemens Scholarship: First Year Government Engineering College Students Can Apply By February 15

Siemens Scholarship Programme Application Open; Register By February 1

The students of first-year Government Engineering colleges can apply for Siemens Scholarship Programme 2020-21. Under this scholarship program, Siemens Limited will provide financial assistance to first year engineering students of Government colleges of streams including Mechanical or Production, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Electronics and Telecommunication, and Computer Science or Information Technology. Along with the financial assistance, internships, mechatronics, soft skills training, projects and mentorships will also be provided by Siemens.

First-year Government Engineering College students can apply online at www.siemens.co.in/scholarship till February 15, 2021. The scholarship program is available for students throughout the four years of graduation and 50 per cent of scholarships is reserved for female students. The scholarship program follows a stringent selection process, a Siemens statement added.

As per the statement issued by Siemens Limited, as of 2020, 735 students from 77 government engineering colleges across 23 states in India have been part of Siemens Scholarship Program. The scholarships are aimed at deserving candidates who can pursue their education and launch a sustainable career in engineering, research and development or manufacturing.

Siemens Scholarship Programme 2020-21 Eligibility