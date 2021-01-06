  • Home
  • Education
  • Siemens Scholarship: First Year Government Engineering College Students Can Apply By February 15

Siemens Scholarship: First Year Government Engineering College Students Can Apply By February 15

Under this scholarship program, Siemens Limited will provide financial assistance to meritorious engineering students. Additionally, internships, soft skills training, projects and mentorships will also be provided by Siemens.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 6, 2021 10:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

DU To Allow Graded Entry Of Final Year Students For Lab, Practical Works
IP University Admission 2020: Special Offline Counselling Tomorrow
Delay In Declaration Of Results: DU Graduates Move High Court For Direction To Seek Admission At JNU
IIT Delhi Placements 2020: Students Receive Over 925 Job Offers In Phase One
Uttar Pradesh Scholarship 2020: Apply For Post-Matric Scholarship By February 5
IIM Bodh Gaya Introduces Five-Year Integrated Management Programme
Siemens Scholarship: First Year Government Engineering College Students Can Apply By February 15
Siemens Scholarship Programme Application Open; Register By February 1
New Delhi:

The students of first-year Government Engineering colleges can apply for Siemens Scholarship Programme 2020-21. Under this scholarship program, Siemens Limited will provide financial assistance to first year engineering students of Government colleges of streams including Mechanical or Production, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Electronics and Telecommunication, and Computer Science or Information Technology. Along with the financial assistance, internships, mechatronics, soft skills training, projects and mentorships will also be provided by Siemens.

First-year Government Engineering College students can apply online at www.siemens.co.in/scholarship till February 15, 2021. The scholarship program is available for students throughout the four years of graduation and 50 per cent of scholarships is reserved for female students. The scholarship program follows a stringent selection process, a Siemens statement added.

As per the statement issued by Siemens Limited, as of 2020, 735 students from 77 government engineering colleges across 23 states in India have been part of Siemens Scholarship Program. The scholarships are aimed at deserving candidates who can pursue their education and launch a sustainable career in engineering, research and development or manufacturing.

Siemens Scholarship Programme 2020-21 Eligibility

  • Age: Up to 20 years

  • SSC or Class 10 Result: Minimum 60 per cent in aggregate

  • HSC or Class 12 Result: Minimum 50 per cent aggregate and minimum 60 per cent in PCM aggregate

  • Annual Family Income: Not more than Rs 2 Lakhs

Click here for more Education News
Engineering Colleges in India scholarships in india
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka: 2nd Year PUC Exams In May, SSLC Exams In June
Karnataka: 2nd Year PUC Exams In May, SSLC Exams In June
DU To Allow Graded Entry Of Final Year Students For Lab, Practical Works
DU To Allow Graded Entry Of Final Year Students For Lab, Practical Works
Delhi Government Asks Schools To Submit Innovations Done By Teachers In COVID Times
Delhi Government Asks Schools To Submit Innovations Done By Teachers In COVID Times
IP University Admission 2020: Special Offline Counselling Tomorrow
IP University Admission 2020: Special Offline Counselling Tomorrow
We Are Brainstorming On How Early Schools Can Be Reopened: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia
We Are Brainstorming On How Early Schools Can Be Reopened: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................