Shut Due To COVID-19, Jamia Millia Islamia Expands E-Book Collection

Image credit: Jamia Millia Islamia JMI Expands E-Book Collection

Jamia MIllia Islamia University, or JMI, has widened its collection of e-books at the Dr Zakir Hussain Central Library to promote online teaching, learning and research during the COVID-19 pandemic. The online resources of the university will be accessible remotely, allowing students to continue their studies from wherever they are.

The newly-expanded collection of e-resources has been selected by JMI faculty members. They cover research monographs, academic, reference textbooks for professionals and students of undergraduate and postgraduate levels, said a statement from Jamia.

The e-books of JMI range from a large number of rare Indian language books in Urdu, Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian to collections of all areas of teaching, learning and research like Economics and Business, History, Politics, Law, Engineering, Architecture, Computers, Pure and Applied Sciences. As per a JMI statement, these e-books, numbering more than 3,000, are sourced from publishers including Oxford, Cambridge, Springer Nature, Wiley and Pearson.

The JMI statement said: “This collection takes the reader across the frontier of time to an ancient civilization in the Indian subcontinent on a voyage of discovery.”

JMI, earlier in June, had acquired a scanning device to scale-up the digitisation process of the Central Library.

The Dr Zakir Hussain Library of JMI is continuously providing access to a large number of e-resources to its students from the comfort of their homes since the beginning of classroom shutdown as a precautionary measure to curb coronavirus.