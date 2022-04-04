Shrimad Bhagavad Gita' Will Be Taught In Himachal Pradesh From Class 9 Onwards

  • Home
From now onwards, 'Shrimad Bhagavad Gita' will be taught to all school students from Class 9 in Himachal Pradesh, state Education Minister, Govind Singh Thakur said.

Education | ANI | Updated: Apr 4, 2022 11:00 pm IST

Shrimad Bhagavad Gita will be taught in Himachal Pradesh schools
Image credit: Shutterstock
Shimla:

From now onwards, 'Shrimad Bhagavad Gita' will be taught to all school students from Class 9 in Himachal Pradesh, state Education Minister, Govind Singh Thakur said on Sunday. He said this while inaugurating the Divisional Office of Public Works Department at Padhar village in Darrang constituency in Mandi. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the area. @jairamthakurbjp

The government is continuously committed to providing every facility to the people of Darrang assembly constituency near their doorstep and for all-round development of the area," tweeted the Minister. Speaking at the event, Mr Thakur said, "CM Jairam Thakur has said that 'Shrimad Bhagavad Gita' will be taught to all school students from Class 9." With this, Himachal Pradesh will become the second state after Gujarat to make Bhagavad Gita a part of the school syllabus.

On March 17, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said that Bhagavad Gita will be introduced as a part of the school syllabus for class 6 to class 12 students in Gujarat from the academic year 2022-23. Speaking in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly during a discussion on budgetary allocation for the education department, Mr Vaghani said, "To include Indian culture and knowledge system in school education from the academic year 2022-23, in the first phase, values and principles contained in Bhagavad Gita are being introduced in schools from classes 6-12 as per understanding and interest of children."

"Bhagavad Gita should be introduced in the form of story and recitation in the textbooks in classes 6 to 8. In classes 9 to 12, Bhagavad Gita should be introduced in the form of story and recitation in the first language textbook," Mr Vaghani said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Himachal Pradesh

