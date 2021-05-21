  • Home
Students of the Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce have started an online campaign to raise money for setting up of an oxygen plant at a COCVID care centre here.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 21, 2021 7:26 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Students of the Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce have started an online campaign to raise money for setting up of an oxygen plant at a COCVID care centre here. The students intend to raise Rs 35,00,000 and till now have received over Rs 3.45 lakh for the initiative.

In light of the crisis, the students of Shri Ram College of Commerce have decided to collectively join hands with Doctors For You, an organisation carrying out exemplary work in the field of COVID relief, according to the post made online.

"Therefore, our primary objective would be to supplement their efforts by funding the establishment of an oxygen plant. We plan to set up an oxygen plant which can produce 150 litres of oxygen per minute and can serve around 20-30 beds at a time. It is to be set up at the Commonwealth Games Centre, which has been converted into a 500-bed free-of-cost covid-care facility and is primarily handled by Doctors For You," the online post for the fundraiser read.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

SRCC
