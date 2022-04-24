SHRESHTA-NETS 2022 Admit Card Released At Shreshta.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock NTA has released the admit cards for SHRESHTA-NETS 2022

The admit card for National Entrance Test for Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA-NETS) 2022 is released. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the admit card for SHRESHTA-NETS 2022 on the official website shreshta.nta.nic.in. Candidates who are appearing for SHRESHTA-NETS 2022 can download their hall tickets from the website. The NETS for SHRESHTA 2022 will be conducted on May 7, 2022. It will be an offline exam which will start from 2 pm to 5 pm.

While downloading the SHRESHTA-NETS admit cards 2022, candidates have to submit details such as application number, date of birth and security pin.

SHRESHTA-NETS 2022 Admit Card: Direct Link

SHRESHTA-NETS 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website shreshta.nta.nic.in for SHRESHTA-NETS 2022 Click on the link that reads, ‘Download Admit Card for SHRESHTA-2022’, on the homepage. Submit the application number, date of birth and security pin and Security Pin Click on submit The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout.

SHRESHTA-NETS 2022: Important Details To Follow