SHRESHTA-NETS 2022 Admit Card Released At Shreshta.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the admit card for SHRESHTA-NETS 2022 on the official website shreshta.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 24, 2022 9:20 am IST

NTA has released the admit cards for SHRESHTA-NETS 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The admit card for National Entrance Test for Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA-NETS) 2022 is released. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the admit card for SHRESHTA-NETS 2022 on the official website shreshta.nta.nic.in. Candidates who are appearing for SHRESHTA-NETS 2022 can download their hall tickets from the website. The NETS for SHRESHTA 2022 will be conducted on May 7, 2022. It will be an offline exam which will start from 2 pm to 5 pm.

While downloading the SHRESHTA-NETS admit cards 2022, candidates have to submit details such as application number, date of birth and security pin.

SHRESHTA-NETS 2022 Admit Card: Direct Link

SHRESHTA-NETS 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website shreshta.nta.nic.in for SHRESHTA-NETS 2022
  2. Click on the link that reads, ‘Download Admit Card for SHRESHTA-2022’, on the homepage.
  3. Submit the application number, date of birth and security pin and Security Pin
  4. Click on submit
  5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download it and take a printout.

SHRESHTA-NETS 2022: Important Details To Follow

  • While sharing the notice of NETS for SHRESHTA 2022, NTA shared some important pointers for the students who are appearing for the exam.
  • The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions.
  • Admit Card will not be sent by post.
  • Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made thereon.
  • Issue of Admit Card, however, will not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process.
  • Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference.
Education News

