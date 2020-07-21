“Should Not Worry”: HRD Minister To Students Who Have JEE Main, NDA Exams On September 6

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said today the students whose JEE Main and NDA examinations happening on the same date should not worry, and added that the National Testing Agency or NTA will ensure that the two exams don't clash for candidates appearing in both the exams.

The NTA is in charge of JEE Main which has been schedule for September 1 to 6.

Mr Nishank, Union Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD), said in a tweet that he has received representations from many students on the clash of dates of JEE Main, the national level engineering entrance exam, and UPSC NDA, the competitive examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for admissions to National Defence Academy and Naval Academy.

The UPSC NDA examinations will be held on September 6.

“I have received representations from many students regarding the clash of dates of #JEEMain with #NDA. The matter has been examined. Students appearing in JEE (Main), who could not update that they are also appearing in the NDA exam scheduled on 6th Sept, should not worry,” the minister tweeted.

“DG_NTA will ensure that the two exams don't clash for candidates appearing in both the exams,” he said in another tweet.

This year, unlike previous years, the UPSC will conduct a common exam for both the editions of NDA and NA exam as it could not conduct the previous exam due to COVID-19 pandemic. JEE Main has also been rescheduled to September from April due to the COVID-19 situation.