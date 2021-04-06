  • Home
  • Education
  • Shivaji University Defers November 2020 Winter Session Exams; New Dates Soon

Shivaji University Defers November 2020 Winter Session Exams; New Dates Soon

The Shivaji University, Kolhapur, on Monday, deferred the upcoming October-November 2020 winter session exams due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. The Shivaji University winter session exams were scheduled between April 6 and April 12.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 6, 2021 12:17 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Aligarh Muslim University Releases COVID-19 Guidelines; Masks, Social Distancing Mandatory
Delhi Government Signs Pact With IIIT Delhi To Set Up Centre For Sustainable Mobility
DUTA Organises Outreach Programme To Create Awareness About 12 Delhi Government-Funded Colleges
IIMC Students Demand To Open Campus, Waive Off Fees
IIT Mandi Researchers Develop Algorithms To Predict Functioning Of IC Engine Of Vehicles
IP University Opens Online Registration For MBA Programmes
Shivaji University Defers November 2020 Winter Session Exams; New Dates Soon
Shivaji University postpones November-December 2020 exams
New Delhi:

The Shivaji University, Kolhapur, on Monday, deferred the upcoming October-November 2020 winter session exams due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. The Shivaji University winter session exams were scheduled between April 6 and April 12. The university would have held the exams in both online and offline modes in universities and colleges affiliated to it. Shivaji University will announce the new exam dates soon. When announced, students will be able to access the new exam schedule at unishivaji.ac.in.

A Shivaji University statement issued a day before the scheduled winter session exams said: “The October/November 2020 winter session exams were scheduled to be held from April 6 to April 12 for the academic year 2020-21 in both online and offline modes have been postponed due to sudden spike in COVID-19 cases again in the state.”

“New examination dates will be announced shortly,” the statement issued on April 5 added.

1617691147676Shivaji University postpones October-November 2020 exams

Class 1-8 Students Promoted

The Maharashtra Government earlier on April 3 decided to promote the students of Classes 1 to 8 to the next classes without examinations. Amid the COVID-19 surge, students from Class 1 to Class 8 in Maharashtra will be promoted to the next class without any examination, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced.

Click here for more Education News
Shivaji University, Kolhapur maharashtra college
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE ‘Ganga Quest 2021’ Quiz Begins Tomorrow
CBSE ‘Ganga Quest 2021’ Quiz Begins Tomorrow
Aligarh Muslim University Releases COVID-19 Guidelines; Masks, Social Distancing Mandatory
Aligarh Muslim University Releases COVID-19 Guidelines; Masks, Social Distancing Mandatory
NEET UG Application Process Likely To Begin Soon; List Of Documents Required
NEET UG Application Process Likely To Begin Soon; List Of Documents Required
NEET PG Admit Card To Be Released On April 12
NEET PG Admit Card To Be Released On April 12
Bihar Board Class 10 Result: Laptops, Cash Prizes For State Toppers
Bihar Board Class 10 Result: Laptops, Cash Prizes For State Toppers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................