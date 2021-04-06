Shivaji University Defers November 2020 Winter Session Exams; New Dates Soon

Shivaji University postpones November-December 2020 exams

The Shivaji University, Kolhapur, on Monday, deferred the upcoming October-November 2020 winter session exams due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. The Shivaji University winter session exams were scheduled between April 6 and April 12. The university would have held the exams in both online and offline modes in universities and colleges affiliated to it. Shivaji University will announce the new exam dates soon. When announced, students will be able to access the new exam schedule at unishivaji.ac.in.

A Shivaji University statement issued a day before the scheduled winter session exams said: “The October/November 2020 winter session exams were scheduled to be held from April 6 to April 12 for the academic year 2020-21 in both online and offline modes have been postponed due to sudden spike in COVID-19 cases again in the state.”

“New examination dates will be announced shortly,” the statement issued on April 5 added.

Class 1-8 Students Promoted

The Maharashtra Government earlier on April 3 decided to promote the students of Classes 1 to 8 to the next classes without examinations. Amid the COVID-19 surge, students from Class 1 to Class 8 in Maharashtra will be promoted to the next class without any examination, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced.