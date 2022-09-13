Shillong Medical College Being Considered: Meghalaya Health Minister PK Sangma

KP Sangma said that Shillong Medical College is being considered

Meghalaya Health Minister P K Sangma Tuesday said the construction of Shillong Medical College (SMC) is under active consideration of the state government and it is exploring new modalities for the construction of the Shillong Medical College. The new modalities include better terms of public-private partnership and the possibility of seeking support from NITI Aayog, James told the Meghalaya Assembly said during Question Hour.

The government is engaging with a new group after scrapping a deal with Kolkata-based KPC Group to start the medical college, he said.

"The government has taken lots of steps to ensure this project sees the light of day rather than sticking to one location. We have cancelled the earlier PPP (signed with KPC Group) and we are engaging with a new party which can give us a better deal," Mr Sangma said.

A foundation stone was earlier laid at the R P Chest (TB) Hospital land for construction of the SMC after an agreement was signed with the KPC group in 2012. The government had later provided an alternative land of 50 acres in New Shillong Township for the same as the first location had many shortcomings like a congested area and narrow approach road.

When Umroi legislator George Lyngdoh inquired into the reasons that led to the cancellation of the PPP with the KPC Group, the minister said it wanted additional land for the project and to extend the lease from 30 years to 99 years besides increasing the fee structure.

