Webinar on Credit Mechanism, Mobility and Academic Bank of Credit

The Ministry of Education had organised a two-week programme -- Shikshak Parv -- to take the new National Education Policy forward. As part of Shikshak Parv several initiatives established in the new NEP 2020 were discussed and doubts associated with it were addressed through virtual programmes held for the purpose. The Education Ministry today held a webinar on Credit Mechanism, Mobility and Academic Bank of Credit.

The new National Education Policy 2020 has mentioned the establishment of an Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) to digitally store the academic credits or marks and grades earned from various recognised higher educational institutes so that the grades earned in the previous years can be awarded after entering into the programme again. With this ABC, the new NEP 2020 says, the fear of wastage of years is avoided.

The web-seminar held today had speakers including Professor Bhushan Patwardhan, Vice Chairman, UGC; Professor RP Tiwari, Member UGC and Vice Chancellor, Central University of Punjab; Professor Sandeep Sancheti, Vice Chancellor, SRM Institute of Science and Technology and Professor (Dr) SP Thyagarajan, Former Vice Chancellor of Madras University.

Dr Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi was invited as the speaker and moderator in the webinar held as part of the Shikshak Parv 2020 and Dr Surender Singh, JS, UGC coordinated the webinar.

Highlighting the importance of Shikshak Parv and the concept behind the webinar Dr Mittal mentioned that the NEP 2020 is a much needed, forward looking and innovative, student centric policy where the student can be regarded as the king having all kinds of freedom like multiple entry and exit options, choice of subjects, choice of duration, choice of earning credits from various higher education institutions and freedom of speed. All these freedoms and choices will come to the students through Academic Credit Bank (ABC).

Professor Sancheti appreciated the concept of examination on demand and explained in detail the building blocks of ABC. Talking about the role of ABC and creating a life-long learning society, Professor Tiwari mentioned that ABC will promote access, equity, quality, flexibility, collaboration and transparency to improve the competitiveness and efficiency in India’s higher education system.

“Academic Bank of Credits shall facilitate the integration of the campuses and distributed learning system, by creating student mobility within the inter and intra university system,” added Professor Patwardhan. He also emphasized that the ABC may help in integrating skills and experiences into a credit-based formal system by providing a credit recognition mechanism. Professor Thyagarajan referred to the traditional knowledge system of India and felt that “64 Kalas and 14 Vidyas imparted in the ancient time” are being reintroduced through ABC.