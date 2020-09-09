Shikshak Parv: Two Day Conclave On School Education In 21st Century

The Ministry of Education will organise a two-day conclave on School Education in the 21st Century. The two-day conclave, as part of Shikshak Parv, will be held online on September 10 and September 11. Shikshak Parv will be celebrated between September 8 and September 25 to felicitate the teachers and to take the new National Education Policy 2020 forward.

In the two days of the conclave discussions by expert practitioners of the field will be held to “demystify some of the important themes of NEP” for school education. Some of the suggestions from teachers received on MyGov portal will also be shared and addressed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the conclave on September 11, 2020. Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi also delivered the inaugural address at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ on 7th August 2020 through video conference.

The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in his Twitter handle said: “Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi will be addressing in the education conclave on 'School Education in 21st Century under NationalEducationPolicy' organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy of EduMinOfIndia.”

Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi will be addressing in the #education conclave on 'School Education in 21st Century under #NationalEducationPolicy' organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy of @EduMinOfIndia.



🗓️ 11th Sept



🕙 11 AM



Stay tuned!#ShishakParv pic.twitter.com/reMnJ2ig67 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 9, 2020

A statement issued in this regard said: “The Education Ministry will be organizing a series of webinars on NEP and its implementation... Each theme will target different sets of stakeholders of the education system; however, it will be useful for all schools, teachers, parents, students as well.”

On first day of the Conclave, the focus will be on Principal and Teacher practitioners, who will discuss how they have already implemented certain themes of the NEP in creative ways. National award-holder teachers and other creative teachers will be a part of this conclave.