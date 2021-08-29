Image credit: Shutterstock #ShiftNEETUG2021: NSUI requests Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to postpone NEET UG 2021

Amid the growing chorus against conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2021, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Sunday wrote to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to demand to postpone NEET UG 2021, saying that the medical entrance exam clashes with many other exams which may break the concentration of a student to prepare for NEET UG 2021.

“Class 12 is a very crucial year in a student's life. All his future outcomes depend upon what career option does he/she decides. Hence, a generally fills many examination forms. The current examination date of NEET UG is 12th September. The exam requires rigorous preparation and objective examination tests many aspects of learning. Hence, a student needs to be in top form to perform well in such kind of examination,” NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan wrote in the letter to the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Saying that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has tested the students on all fronts, the NSUI leader highlighted that the exams were cancelled and postponed multiple times and students were under tremendous anxiety and stress.

“The problem here is that there are many other exams schedule around 12th September, which are subjective in nature, which may break the concentration of a student,” Mr Kundan said.

The examinations listed by the NSUI president in his letter to Dharmendra Pradhan are:

ICAR: September 7, 8, 9

Physics CBSE: September 9

Physics MP Board: September 11

Biology MP Board: September 13

Maths CBSE Board: September 13

COMEDK: September 14

QJEE: September 6- September 18

MHT CET: September 4- September 20

“Request you on the behalf of all the NEET UG aspirants to kindly reschedule the examination keeping in mind the above exams and keep a window of 7-14 days so that students can focus well for the examination,” Mr Kundan said.

So far, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not made any official announcement on postponing NEET 2021. The exam is slated to be held on September 12.

The medical entrance examination was initially scheduled for August 1, however, considering several requests raised by students on social media platforms and the growing number of Covid cases amid the second of the pandemic, the authorities decided to postpone NEET-UG 2021 and reschedule it to a later date.