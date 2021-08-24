Image credit: Shutterstock #shiftNEETUG 2021 trends as students request to postpone medical exam (representational)

Postpone NEET 2021: Thousands of Medical aspirants have been posting on the microblogging website Twitter, using #shiftNEETUG, for a postponement of NEET 2021. They have given different reasons why NEET 2021 should be postponed, most of them are saying the entrance exam is close to their board exams and other state and national-level entrance exams. Students say it is not possible to prepare for different exams, with different question patterns, together.

Recommended: Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus. Click Here

NEET 2021 is scheduled for September 12. Students are saying it should be postponed by a week or two.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Enough is enough now. Wht kind of rule govt is trying to bring in india?

Just being a hypocratic govt. From past 60 days students are literally begging them. How they can do this? Does humanity still exist? Nd look how stress free they r by throwing us in it.👏🏽😭😠#shiftNEETUG pic.twitter.com/jB4kIJvOl9 — saniyaaaaaa (@saniyayayaya_) August 24, 2021

Read | NEET 2021: Dos and Don’ts For The Medical Exam

.@PMOIndia .@dpradhanbjp

While experts are continuously warning about COVID 3rd Wave, but instead of focusing on students demands, your govt is conducting offline exam.#shiftNEETUG#CBSEpvtStudentsInCrisis — Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress (@iyctripura) August 24, 2021

Exams that are close to NEET UG 2021 include CBSE Class 12 improvement and compartment exams, and ICAR AIEEA UG 2021. A day after NEET, on Monday, September 13, CBSE Class 12 Mathematics paper will be conducted.

#shiftNEETUG it's totally unfair to conduct neet which is very close to cbse. At least neet exam had 1month gap with cbse exam. And Releasing admid card three days before exam will make us full stress. @dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA @NidhiTanejaa @advocate_tanvi @anubha1812 — neet aspiraant💜🤍 (@OmikaMayengbam) August 24, 2021

Students have also complained that the admit card of NEET should be released early, not three days before the exam as announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

We are pleading for Postponement since ONE WEEK,still you didn't respond to our demands, PLEASE SIR PLEASE BREAK YOUR SILENCE

please POSTPONE NEET@dpradhanbjp ,@DG_NTA #shiftNEETUG pic.twitter.com/TmhlOvVYFz — Ijhar Patel (@ijhar_patel) August 24, 2021

Read | NTA Releases OMR Sheet For NEET 2021; Check How To Fill

NEET 2021 will also be conducted in additional exam centres. The number of NEET exam centre cities have been increased this year to 198 from 155 last year.

The number of examination centres has also been increased from last year’s 3,862.