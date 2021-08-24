  • Home
  • Education
  • #shiftNEETUG 2021 Trends On Twitter, Students Ask Medical Exam Be Deferred

#shiftNEETUG 2021 Trends On Twitter, Students Ask Medical Exam Be Deferred

NEET 2021: Thousands of Medical aspirants have been posting on the microblogging website Twitter, using #shiftNEETUG, for a postponement of NEET 2021.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 24, 2021 12:23 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

All India OBC Students Association Thanks Education Minister Pradhan For 27% Quota In NEET
NEET 2021: Dos and Don’ts For The Medical Exam
NEET 2021: Exam On September 12, Check Guidelines
NTA Releases OMR Sheet For NEET 2021; Check How To Fill
NEET 2021 Advance Information: 5 Points On Exam Centre, Question Pattern
NEET 2021: NTA Announces NEET UG Exam Centre City Ahead Of Admit Card Release
#shiftNEETUG 2021 Trends On Twitter, Students Ask Medical Exam Be Deferred
#shiftNEETUG 2021 trends as students request to postpone medical exam (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Postpone NEET 2021: Thousands of Medical aspirants have been posting on the microblogging website Twitter, using #shiftNEETUG, for a postponement of NEET 2021. They have given different reasons why NEET 2021 should be postponed, most of them are saying the entrance exam is close to their board exams and other state and national-level entrance exams. Students say it is not possible to prepare for different exams, with different question patterns, together.

RecommendedJoin NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus. Click Here

NEET 2021 is scheduled for September 12. Students are saying it should be postponed by a week or two.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Read | NEET 2021: Dos and Don’ts For The Medical Exam

Exams that are close to NEET UG 2021 include CBSE Class 12 improvement and compartment exams, and ICAR AIEEA UG 2021. A day after NEET, on Monday, September 13, CBSE Class 12 Mathematics paper will be conducted.

Students have also complained that the admit card of NEET should be released early, not three days before the exam as announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Read | NTA Releases OMR Sheet For NEET 2021; Check How To Fill

NEET 2021 will also be conducted in additional exam centres. The number of NEET exam centre cities have been increased this year to 198 from 155 last year.

The number of examination centres has also been increased from last year’s 3,862.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2021 NEET Exam 2021 NEET UG 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IP University Releases Admit Card For UG Courses
IP University Releases Admit Card For UG Courses
NEP 2020: Education Minister Launches Academic Calendar, Other Initiatives
NEP 2020: Education Minister Launches Academic Calendar, Other Initiatives
Telangana Schools, Colleges To Reopen From September 1
Telangana Schools, Colleges To Reopen From September 1
NEET MDS 2021 Counselling: Registration For Round 1 Concludes Today
NEET MDS 2021 Counselling: Registration For Round 1 Concludes Today
TS EAMCET Result 2021: Top 10 Toppers, Cut-Off From Last Year
TS EAMCET Result 2021: Top 10 Toppers, Cut-Off From Last Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................