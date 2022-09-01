  • Home
Shekhawati University BA Final Result 2022 Released, How To Check

Shekhawati University BA Final Result 2022: The candidates can download the BA final year exam scorecard on the official website- shekhauniexam.in using roll number

Education | Updated: Sep 1, 2022 2:30 pm IST

Download BA final year exam scorecard at shekhauniexam.in
Shekhawati University BA Final Result 2022: The Pandit Deendayal Upadhayaya Shekhawati University, Sikar announced the results for the BA final exam. The candidates who had appeared for the BA third year exam 2022 can check the result on the official website- shekhauniexam.in.

The candidates can download the BA final year exam scorecard on the official website using roll number. The BA final year result was released on August 31.

Shekhawati University BA Final Result 2022: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website- shekhauniexam.in
  2. Click on BA final year exam result link
  3. Enter your roll number
  4. BA Part III exam result will appear on the screen
  5. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The Pandit Deendayal Upadhayaya Shekhawati University in Sikar offers a number of programmes in Humanities, Commerce and Science streams.

