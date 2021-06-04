  • Home
  • Education
  • Shashi Tharoor Writes To Kerala Governor On University Exams

Shashi Tharoor Writes To Kerala Governor On University Exams

Earlier today, Mr Tharror said it is irresponsible on the part of Kerala University to hold sixth-semester exams offline.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 4, 2021 9:31 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

#NortheastMatters: Youths Campaign For Chapter On Northeastern States In NCERT Textbooks
Delhi Government Challenges High Court Order Allowing Private Schools To Charge Annual Fees
Arvind Subramanian To Join Brown University As Senior Fellow
World Environment Day 2021: UGC Asks Universities To Celebrate With Online Events
Government-Run Schools In Odisha's Kendrapara Getting Makeover
All Government School Teachers on Covid Duty To Be Vaccinated: Delhi DoE
Shashi Tharoor Writes To Kerala Governor On University Exams
Shashi Tharoor has asked for the Governor's direction either to cancel offline exams, or postpone them
New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday wrote to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for a direction to cancel offline exams or postpone them till the time the Covid-19 situation improves.

Earlier today, Mr Tharror said it is irresponsible on the part of Kerala University to hold sixth-semester exams offline.

“It's irresponsible that the Kerala University S6 exams are scheduled from 15th June. Pushing students into circumstances that may endanger many lives is an injustice,” Mr Tharoor tweeted earlier today.

Later, the Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram said he had written to the Kerala Governor after receiving many requests from students.

In his letter, Mr Tharoor said he has received petitions from thousands of students from different universities, highlighting their objections to recently announced exam schedules, especially to those which will be held offline.

Mr Tharoor requested the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of universities in the state, to take an appropriate decision in this regard.

The Kerala Government in March said Kerala Technical University will conduct online exams for final-semester students online, while other universities in the state will hold offline exams for their students. In a meeting with the state Education Ministers, vice-chancellors of universities had favored offline exams.

The VCs in the meeting had said exams for final-semester students can be held offline, from June 15, once the government lifts COVID-19 restrictions.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Shashi Tharoor Kerala University Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET, JEE, 12th Board Exams Live: Karnataka 2nd PUC Cancelled, Latest News
Live | NEET, JEE, 12th Board Exams Live: Karnataka 2nd PUC Cancelled, Latest News
#NortheastMatters: Youths Campaign For Chapter On Northeastern States In NCERT Textbooks
#NortheastMatters: Youths Campaign For Chapter On Northeastern States In NCERT Textbooks
Decision On Telangana Class 12 Exams Expected Soon
Decision On Telangana Class 12 Exams Expected Soon
Class 12th Board Exams 2021: These States Are Yet To Take A Decision
Class 12th Board Exams 2021: These States Are Yet To Take A Decision
CBSE Panel To Work Out Criteria For Assessment Of Class 12 Students, Submit Report In 10 days
CBSE Panel To Work Out Criteria For Assessment Of Class 12 Students, Submit Report In 10 days
.......................... Advertisement ..........................