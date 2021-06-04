Shashi Tharoor Writes To Kerala Governor On University Exams

Shashi Tharoor has asked for the Governor's direction either to cancel offline exams, or postpone them

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday wrote to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for a direction to cancel offline exams or postpone them till the time the Covid-19 situation improves.

Earlier today, Mr Tharror said it is irresponsible on the part of Kerala University to hold sixth-semester exams offline.

“It's irresponsible that the Kerala University S6 exams are scheduled from 15th June. Pushing students into circumstances that may endanger many lives is an injustice,” Mr Tharoor tweeted earlier today.

Later, the Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram said he had written to the Kerala Governor after receiving many requests from students.

In his letter, Mr Tharoor said he has received petitions from thousands of students from different universities, highlighting their objections to recently announced exam schedules, especially to those which will be held offline.

Mr Tharoor requested the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of universities in the state, to take an appropriate decision in this regard.

Wrote to the @KeralaGovernor @arifmohdkha as the requests from students snowballed today. https://t.co/IuqCQlRsLI pic.twitter.com/K5s9EbUxIQ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 4, 2021

The Kerala Government in March said Kerala Technical University will conduct online exams for final-semester students online, while other universities in the state will hold offline exams for their students. In a meeting with the state Education Ministers, vice-chancellors of universities had favored offline exams.

The VCs in the meeting had said exams for final-semester students can be held offline, from June 15, once the government lifts COVID-19 restrictions.