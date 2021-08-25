Shashi Tharoor Urges Kerala Governor To Put University Exams On Hold Till Covid Situation Normalises

  • Home
With 31,000 new Covid cases in Kerala, Congress member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor, has urged the Government of Kerala and the Governor of the state to put the Kerala University exams on hold till Covid situation in the state normalises.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 25, 2021 9:14 pm IST

New Delhi:

Kerala University will hold its fourth semester undergraduate offline exams from September 1. With 31,000 new Covid cases in Kerala, Congress member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor, has urged the Government of Kerala and the Governor of the state to put the Kerala University fourth semester exams on hold till Covid situation in the state normalises.

In a social media post, Mr Tharoor said: “With more than 31,000 new Covid cases, it would be irresponsible to go ahead with the Kerala University 4th Semester UG (offline) exams scheduled from Sept 1”

“I’ve urged Kerala Governor to intervene and put all such exams on hold until the situation is under control,” he added.

Earlier as well, the member of Parliament termed the scheduling of Kerala University’s sixth-semester exams in offline mode amid Covid as “irresponsible” and had requested the Governor of the state to put the exams on hold or conduct them online.

