  • Home
  • Education
  • Shashi Tharoor Shares Calicut University Students’ Concerns To Kerala Chief Minister

Shashi Tharoor Shares Calicut University Students’ Concerns To Kerala Chief Minister

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday said that he has informed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about students' concern regarding irregular gaps kept between semester exams in the University of Calicut.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 26, 2021 7:02 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Calicut University: Students Need To Sign No-Dowry Bond To Enrol In UG, PG Courses
Calicut University Phase 2 Entrance Exam Schedule Released
Calicut University Results 2021 Released For UG 6th Semester, Direct Link
Calicut University Begins Registration For UG, PG Entrance Exams
University of Calicut Provides Home-Based Education To Special Students
IIT Delhi Placement 2021 To Commence From December 1
Shashi Tharoor Shares Calicut University Students’ Concerns To Kerala Chief Minister
University of Calicut students raise concerns over semester exams
New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday said that he has informed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about students' concern regarding irregular gaps kept between semester exams in the University of Calicut. Kerala CM has assured to look into students' grievances, said Mr Tharoor in his tweet.

Shashi Tharoor retweeted a Student representative’s tweet and wrote on Twitter: "I mentioned this example (and similar stories from other Universities across Kerala who have been writing to me) to Chief Minister @vijayanpinarayi during my meeting with him two days ago. He promised to look into the grievances of university students. @iamstalin1225"

Students of Calicut University, Kerala shared their concerns over semester exams and said that they have two semester exams in a month. As per a notice by the students' representative, the results of the first semester were released after one and a half years. Students were not satisfied with the results and were left in confusion and the university released a new grading system without publishing the marks.

The third semester exams were concluded on November 12 and fourth semester exams will be conducted on November 29, added the notice further.

Click here for more Education News
Shashi Tharoor University of Calicut
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Vs Punjab Education Model: 'I Am Waiting For The List Of Best 250 Schools In Punjab', Says Sisodia
Delhi Vs Punjab Education Model: 'I Am Waiting For The List Of Best 250 Schools In Punjab', Says Sisodia
Delhi Vs Punjab Education Model: Punjab Minister Pargat Accepts Sisodia's Challenge For Public Debate
Delhi Vs Punjab Education Model: Punjab Minister Pargat Accepts Sisodia's Challenge For Public Debate
IIT Delhi Placement 2021 To Commence From December 1
IIT Delhi Placement 2021 To Commence From December 1
CAT 2021: Question Paper Analysis From Last 5 Years, Check Here
CAT 2021: Question Paper Analysis From Last 5 Years, Check Here
TS ICET Counselling 2021: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Declared, How To Check
TS ICET Counselling 2021: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Declared, How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................