Shashi Tharoor Shares Calicut University Students’ Concerns To Kerala Chief Minister

University of Calicut students raise concerns over semester exams

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday said that he has informed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about students' concern regarding irregular gaps kept between semester exams in the University of Calicut. Kerala CM has assured to look into students' grievances, said Mr Tharoor in his tweet.

Shashi Tharoor retweeted a Student representative’s tweet and wrote on Twitter: "I mentioned this example (and similar stories from other Universities across Kerala who have been writing to me) to Chief Minister @vijayanpinarayi during my meeting with him two days ago. He promised to look into the grievances of university students. @iamstalin1225"

Students of Calicut University, Kerala shared their concerns over semester exams and said that they have two semester exams in a month. As per a notice by the students' representative, the results of the first semester were released after one and a half years. Students were not satisfied with the results and were left in confusion and the university released a new grading system without publishing the marks.

The third semester exams were concluded on November 12 and fourth semester exams will be conducted on November 29, added the notice further.