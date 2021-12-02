Shashi Tharoor on CBSE Class 12 'Gujarat Violence' Question: 'Any Sentient Indian Knows The Answer'

Image credit: PTI/ FILE "The only reason to object to the question is that it is too easy," Tharoor tweeted

CBSE 12th Sociology Paper: Commenting on the growing controversies over the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 term- 1 Sociology paper question which asked on the 'Gujarat violence', Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that any sentinent Indian knows the answer. "The only reason to object to the question is that it is too easy," Tharoor tweeted.

The question in the class 12 Sociology paper read- "The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took under which government?"

Meanwhile, CBSE has acknowledged the errors committed in the 12th Sociology paper. "A question has been asked in today's class 12 sociology Term 1 exam which is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers. CBSE acknowledges the error made and will take strict action against the responsible persons," CBSE tweeted.

CBSE also referred to the guidelines which stated that the paper setters have to ensure the questions should be academic oriented only and should be class, religion neutral and should not touch upon domains that could harm sentiments of people based on social and political choices.

According to the candidates, the class 12 Sociology paper was easy, but some questions were not from the class 12 syllabus and did not have the correct MCQ options. The paper was a bit confusing and doable. Questions including on family pattern, population were asked, the candidates said. For details on CBSE board exams, please visit the website- cbse.nic.in.