Calcutta University: SFI Demands More Time, Free Internet For Students Writing Exams

The SFI, the students' wing of the CPI(M), has demanded additional time and free internet facility for all the Calcutta University students who will write their undergraduate final semester examinations from home.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 23, 2020 1:22 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The SFI, the students' wing of the CPI(M), has demanded additional time and free internet facility for all the Calcutta University students who will write their undergraduate final semester examinations from home. The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has threatened to hit the streets if their demands are not met.

The students' body, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said two hours to write the examinations and 30 minutes to submit the answer sheets online is inadequate. "Earlier, the students were allotted four hours to write their honours papers. We demand that students be given appropriate time to write their papers and at least one hour to submit their answer sheets," the SFI, which has a presence in almost all the CU-affiliated colleges, said.

Calcutta University had on Monday said undergraduate students will be given two hours to write their final semester exams, scheduled to be held from October 1 to 8, from their homes. Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee, after a meeting with principals of affiliated colleges, had said the students will be sent the question papers via email and WhatsApp just before the start of the examinations.

"We are giving another 30 minutes for uploading the answer sheets but not more than that. If any student faces a network problem, he/she will have to take it up with his/her college," she had said.

The decision was taken after the University Grants Commission (UGC) advised the university to limit the time for writing the papers from home to two-three hours. Colleges will send the papers after evaluation by October 18 and the results are expected to be declared by October 31.

