Several States Set To Resume Offline Classes From Tomorrow; Students Share Memes Before Going To Schools

As states prepare to resume classes offline, students have been trending social media with #SchoolsReopen and sharing memes before going to schools.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 31, 2021 6:28 pm IST

New Delhi:

With Covid cases declining in the country, several states will resume offline classes from tomorrow. Schools in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh will reopen their gates for face-to-face classes from tomorrow, September 1. As states prepare to resume classes offline, students have been trending social media with #SchoolsReopen and sharing memes before going to schools.

While another student shared: "Schools are reopening meanwhile me who don't even remember in which class I was and the route to school."

Another sharing a meme said: "Govt has clearly said that those students who do not wish to attend in person can join online classes. They should be marked as present. Wise decision. Will be interesting to see this % who prefer online classes."

For the safety of the students and the teaching and non-teaching staff attending the schools, several safety measures related to Covid have been formulated. The visits of the students and the teachers will be arranged in a staggered manner and maintaining physical distance between students in classrooms and teachers in staff rooms is mandatory and the use of face masks, sanitisers, frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquette is made compulsory.

School Opening
