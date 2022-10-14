  • Home
  • Education
  • Several Nations Approaching Us For Setting Up IITs In Their Countries: Dharmendra Pradhan

Several Nations Approaching Us For Setting Up IITs In Their Countries: Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan said India's experiment with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is earning global recognition

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 14, 2022 2:24 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Delhi Set For Complete Curriculum Revamp After Over A Decade, Forms Expert Panel
IIT Organising First Mega Research And Development Fair For Students, Researchers
IIT Delhi Launches Mobile Application To Facilitate Communities, Individuals
IITs Setting Up Offshore Campuses May Get Royalty From Institute Established Abroad
IIT Delhi Reduces Fee For MTech, Postgraduate Programmes
IITs Abroad May Be Called 'Indian International Institute Of Technology'
Several Nations Approaching Us For Setting Up IITs In Their Countries: Dharmendra Pradhan
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Image credit: File Photo
New Delhi:

Many developing and developed nations are approaching the Indian government for setting up IIT campuses in their countries, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

The minister said India's experiment with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is earning global recognition. "Many developing and developed nations are approaching the Indian government for setting up IIT campuses in their countries at their own cost. I feel proud that India's collective wisdom in experimenting with IITs is earning global recognition," he said. ALSO READ | Dharmendra Pradhan Urges All IITs To Run Skill Development Centres In Research And Development Fair IInvenTiv

The minister was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day research fair at IIT-Delhi being collectively organised by 23 IITs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Dharmendra Pradhan Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child Application Begins; Last Date, Renewal Details, Key Points
CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child Application Begins; Last Date, Renewal Details, Key Points
Bihar NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Important Instructions For Candidates
Bihar NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Important Instructions For Candidates
COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 2 Counselling Schedule Out; Check Important Dates
COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 2 Counselling Schedule Out; Check Important Dates
Dharmendra Pradhan Urges All IITs To Run Skill Development Centres In Research And Development Fair IInvenTiv
Dharmendra Pradhan Urges All IITs To Run Skill Development Centres In Research And Development Fair IInvenTiv
42 Jadavpur University Teachers Figure In Stanford University's List For Research Publications
42 Jadavpur University Teachers Figure In Stanford University's List For Research Publications
.......................... Advertisement ..........................