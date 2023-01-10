  • Home
  • Education
  • Several Children Fall Sick After Consuming Mid-Day Meal In West Bengal's Birbhum

Several Children Fall Sick After Consuming Mid-Day Meal In West Bengal's Birbhum

Around 30 students of a primary school in Mayureswar block in Birbhum district fell ill after eating the food served to them in mid-day meal on Monday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 10, 2023 11:18 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Government To Build School On Area Freed From Land Mafia
Delhi Private Schools To Remain Closed Till January 15 In View Of Cold Wave
Jharkhand Schools Up To Class 5 To Remain Closed Till January 16 For Winter Break
Punjab Government Extends Holidays In Schools Till January 14
Punjab Cabinet Approves Scheme To Ensure Upkeep Of Government Schools Across State
Assam Government Will Help In Sainik School Infrastructure Development: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Several Children Fall Sick After Consuming Mid-Day Meal In West Bengal's Birbhum
West Bengal: Several children fall sick after eating mid-day meal in Birbhum (representational)
Kolkata:

Several school children were hospitalised in West Bengal's Birbhum district after consuming food in which a snake was allegedly found, officials said. Around 30 students of a primary school in Mayureswar block in the district fell ill after consuming the food served to them in mid-day meal on Monday, they said.

A school staffer who had prepared the meal also claimed that a snake was found in one of the containers filled with lentils. "We had to rush the children to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital as they started vomiting," he said.

Block Development Officer Dipanjan Jana told reporters that complaints have been received from several villagers about children falling sick after eating the mid-day meal.

"I have informed the district inspector of primary schools who will visit on January 10," Mr Jana said. All the children, barring one, have been discharged from hospital, the official said, adding, he is out of danger. A police officer said the guardians gheraoed the headmaster of the school and vandalised his two-wheeler. The gherao was later lifted, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
West Bengal Schools mid-day meal scheme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2023: Bombay High Court To Hear Petition Seeking Exam Postponement Today
JEE Main 2023: Bombay High Court To Hear Petition Seeking Exam Postponement Today
CA Final, Intermediate Result 2022 November Session Out; Direct Link
CA Final, Intermediate Result 2022 November Session Out; Direct Link
UP Board Time Table 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Exams From February 16, Check Dates
UP Board Time Table 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Exams From February 16, Check Dates
ICAI CA Final, Intermediate November 2022 Result Today At Icai.nic.in
ICAI CA Final, Intermediate November 2022 Result Today At Icai.nic.in
Girl Students Winning 80 Per Cent Of Medals: UP Governor Asks Universities To Find Why Boys Are Lagging Behind
Girl Students Winning 80 Per Cent Of Medals: UP Governor Asks Universities To Find Why Boys Are Lagging Behind
.......................... Advertisement ..........................