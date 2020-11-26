  • Home
  • Education
  • Setting Up Constitution Parks In Universities To Bring Awareness Among Youth: Rajasthan Governor

Setting Up Constitution Parks In Universities To Bring Awareness Among Youth: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Thursday the Constitution is not only the supreme legislation of the country but also the holy book that governs the world's largest democracy.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 26, 2020 9:20 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

AYUSH Counselling 2020 Round 1 Registration Begins At Aaccc.gov.in
Education Minister Directs UGC To Disburse Scholarships, Fellowships On Time
Venkaiah Naidu Urges Students To Leverage Technology To Create Opportunities Out Of COVID-19 Pandemic
Schools Won't Reopen Till Government Convinced About Safety: Delhi Health Minister
Education Ministry: Engineering Programmes In Mother-Tongue Next Year; NTA To Revise Exam Syllabus
Centre Plans To Introduce Cyber Safety Measures In School Syllabus
Setting Up Constitution Parks In Universities To Bring Awareness Among Youth: Rajasthan Governor
Setting Up Constitution Parks In Universities To Bring Awareness Among Youth: Rajasthan Governor
Jaipur:

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Thursday the Constitution is not only the supreme legislation of the country but also the holy book that governs the world's largest democracy.

He said Constitution Parks in universities will bring awareness among the youth of the country and help them develop an understanding of the balance between rights and duties of citizens.

Mr Mishra was addressing the virtual foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Constitution Park at Mohan Lal Sukhadia University on Constitution Day on Thursday.

He said the intention behind the establishment of Constitution Park in universities is that the youth become aware of their constitutional rights and duties.

The Governor said it was a philosophy that the Constitution has Indian civilisation and culture. Referring to the portrait carved by Rajasthan's noted artist Kripal Singh Shekhawat on the original copy of the Constitution, he said it is a matter of pride for the state.

He said the people are aware of the rights given in the Constitution but do not know their duties. There should be active intervention of the people for their interests in democracy, the Governor said.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor of Haridev Joshi Journalism and Mass Communication University, Om Thanvi said the initiative to construct a Constitution Park in every university is a unique step in the country.

Click here for more Education News
Rajasthan Government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MHT CET Result 2020 To Be Released On December 5 For Vocational Courses: Uday Samant
MHT CET Result 2020 To Be Released On December 5 For Vocational Courses: Uday Samant
AYUSH Counselling 2020 Round 1 Registration Begins At Aaccc.gov.in
AYUSH Counselling 2020 Round 1 Registration Begins At Aaccc.gov.in
Education Minister Directs UGC To Disburse Scholarships, Fellowships On Time
Education Minister Directs UGC To Disburse Scholarships, Fellowships On Time
UPSEE Scrapped; Students To Get Admission Through JEE Main From Next Year
UPSEE Scrapped; Students To Get Admission Through JEE Main From Next Year
NTA Releases Answer Key Of BSc Nursing Entrance Exam For LHMC, Associated Hospitals
NTA Releases Answer Key Of BSc Nursing Entrance Exam For LHMC, Associated Hospitals
.......................... Advertisement ..........................