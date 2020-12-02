Image credit: Official Twitter Account of Ministry of Education Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday, December 12 to discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy where he asked for a task-force to be established on imparting technical education in the mother tongue.

The new policy passed on 29 July 2020, directs the use of mother tongue by teachers, or instructors for teaching in technical institutes. Mr Pokhriyal announced last week that technical education, including engineering, will be taught in the vernacular from next year. A statement from the ministry said that select Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) will lead this project.

The Ministry of Education tweeted about the meeting, saying Mr Pokhriyal is taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impart professional knowledge in students’ respective mother tongues.

“The meeting today is a step in the direction towards achieving Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of students pursuing professional courses such as medicine, engineering, law, etc in their mother tongue”, Ministry of Education said.

Union Education Minister @DrRPNishank chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the implementation of #NEP2020 today. He asked to set up a task force for preparing a roadmap on imparting technical #education in Mother Tongue. pic.twitter.com/rhWmXFDEHV — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) December 2, 2020

The National Education Policy had suggested promotion of mother tongue in the professional institutes all over the country, though it was not made mandatory.

It also emphasized on imparting education to school children in mother tongue upto class eight.