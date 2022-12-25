Set Up Medical University In Puducherry: Chief Minister Tells Union Minister Of State

  • Home
The Chief Minister also thanked the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry for the sustained help to Puducherry in implementing several health programmes of the centre.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 25, 2022 6:42 pm IST

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has urged Union Minister of state to establish a medical university in the Union Territory
Puducherry:

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday urged Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar to establish a medical university here. At a meeting during the Central Minister's visit to the Union Territory, Rangasamy submitted a memorandum urging the Centre to set up the varsity. Earlier, the Union Minister addressed a meeting of officials of Health Department of Puducherry and the Centrally administered JIPMER here.

She reviewed the implementation of various health-related schemes, said an official release. PWD Minister of Puducherry K Lakshminarayanan, Director of JIPMER Rakesh Agarwal, Director of Health of Puducherry administration G Sriramulu were among those who attended the meeting.

The release said the Chief Minister in the memorandum sought early sanction of the university and also set up a radiotherapy centre, a de-addiction centre, a 200-bed hospital for infectious diseases and a pharmaceutical park here.

The Chief Minister thanked the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry for sustained help to Puducherry in implementing several health programmes of the Centre. He said the Territorial administration has been successfully implementing the national schemes and meeting the target for Puducherry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

