Set Up Anti-ragging Mechanisms: UGC To Institutions To Curb Ragging

UGC has framed regulations on curbing the menace of ragging in higher educational institutions in order to prohibit, prevent and eliminate the scourge of ragging. UGC has asked institutions to ensure that the necessary steps are taken for its implementation.

Updated: Nov 5, 2020 6:25 pm IST

New Delhi:

University Grants Commission has issued an order to all the higher educational institutions to curb ragging. UGC has framed regulations on curbing the menace of ragging in higher educational institutions in order to prohibit, prevent and eliminate the scourge of ragging. The Commission has asked institutions to ensure that the necessary steps are taken for its implementation and any violation of these regulations will be viewed seriously, said the official statement.

According to the official notification, “If any Institution fails to take adequate steps to prevent ragging or not act in accordance with these Regulations or fails to punish perpetrators of incidents of ragging suitably, it will attract punitive action against itself by the UGC.”

In order to increase awareness against ragging, UGC has requested institutions to set up anti-ragging mechanism through several mediums: constitution of anti-ragging committee and anti-ragging squad, setting up of Anti Ragging Cell, installing CCTV cameras at vital points, Anti-ragging workshops and seminar, updating all websites with nodal officer’s complete details, alarm bells etc.

UGC Guidelines

1. Regular interaction and counselling with the students, identification of trouble-triggers and mention of Anti-ragging warning in the institution’s prospectus and information booklets/brochures shall be ensured.

2. Surprise inspection of hostels, students’ accommodation, canteens, rest cum recreational rooms, toilets, bus-stands.

3. Display Anti Ragging posters at all prominent places like Admission Centre, Departments, Library, Canteen, Hostel, Common facilities etc.

4. Any other measure which would augur well in preventing/ quelling ragging and any uncalled for behaviour/incident shall be undertaken.

UDC has also set up a helpline for students in distress due to ragging. To register a complaint related to incidents of ragging, students can call the National Anti-ragging Helpline 1800-180-5522 (24x7 Toll Free) or e-mail the Anti-Ragging Helpline at helpline @antiragging.in.

University Grants Commission (UGC) UGC Anti-Ragging Measures
