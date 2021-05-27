SET 2021: Students Can Take Symbiosis Entrance Test From Home; Details Here

SET 2021 will be held in online remote proctored mode

The Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2021 will be held online in remote-proctored mode. Students seeking admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) can appear for the SET General, SLAT and SITEEE 2021 from the comfort of their homes. In a remote-proctored test, applicants can take the tests at their homes but will still be invigilated, or proctored, remotely.

SET is the combined entrance test held by the university for admissions to undergraduate programmes offered by 12 institutes affiliated to it. While Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) is for applicants seeking admission to law programmes, SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) is for all BTech programmes. SET General is for BBA, BA, BCA programmes. SET 2021 is scheduled to be held in 83 test cities across the country.

While announcing that SET 2021 will be held as a remote-proctored test, Dr Rajani Gupte, Vice Chancellor of the university said: “As a student-centric university, we have successfully leveraged technology to help potential applicants to pursue their goals and simultaneously continued imparting seamless education to our current students. Aligned to the present times, we want to make our test accessible and safe for our aspirants. Therefore, we will be conducting online SET/SLAT/SITEEE entrance tests which aspirants can take from their homes under the watch of a remote invigilator.”

SET 2021 Exam Pattern

The SLAT 2021 question paper is will have questions from Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, Reading Comprehension, and General Knowledge. SLAT will be held for 60 multiple type questions for 60 marksl.

SITEEE exam will have 120 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each question will carry 2 marks.

SET General test will comprise two sections. The first section will have multiple choice questions (MCQ) and will be held for a duration of one hour. The second section will include Writing Ability Test (WAT) and the applicant has to answer essay type question for a duration of 30 minutes.