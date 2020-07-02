SERB Launches Accelerate 'Vigyan' To Promote Research And Development In India

SERB has launched a scheme to promote research and development in India

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) has launched Accelerate Vigyan, an inter-ministerial scheme in an effort to strengthen the scientific research base. As part of the scheme, 200 high-end workshops (dedicated to certain themes) will be held to provide opportunities to about 5000 Postgraduate and Doctoral level students every year. The workshops would be held in collaboration with premier scientific institutions and laboratories.

The central coordination of internships at the participating institutions will provide opportunity to another 1000 potential postgraduate students every year.

Mission 'Abhyaas' a skill development initiative will help to boost research by enabling and grooming potential PG/PhD level students by developing dedicated research skills in selected areas and disciplines through high-end workshops and research internships.

The workshop would be called 'Karyashala' and each workshop will be of 1-2 weeks' duration. The Research Internship under 'Abhyaas' will be called 'Vritika'. This scheme will support regular PG students for an internship which will be of 1-2 months' duration.

Mission 'Samoohan' will consolidate all scientific interactions in the country under one roof. It will be achieved through capacity building activities and seminars and symposia.

'Sayonjika' will catalogue the capacity building activities in Science and Technology supported by government funding agencies in the country.

'Sangoshthi' will reshape and renovate SERB's erstwhile program "Seminar and Symposia" which will provide partial financial support up to Rs. 5 lakh for scientific events.

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) is a statutory board of Indian Government for planning, promoting and funding of internationally competitive research and identify major inter-disciplinary research areas and funding them for undertaking research.