  • Home
  • Education
  • SERB Launches Accelerate 'Vigyan' To Promote Research And Development In India

SERB Launches Accelerate 'Vigyan' To Promote Research And Development In India

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) has launched Accelerate Vigyan, an inter-ministerial scheme in an effort to strengthen the scientific research base.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 2, 2020 12:09 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Education Minister To Inaugurate #FitIndiaTalks Series Tomorrow
HRD, Health Ministers To Inaugurate Drug Discovery Hackathon Today
UGC Guidelines For Final Year Exams, Revised Academic Calendar Soon
Haryana Universities, Colleges To Remain Closed Till July 31
National Doctors’ Day: Health Minister Releases Good Clinical Practice Guidelines
Three IITs, University Of Alberta Collaborate For Joint Doctoral Degree Programs
SERB Launches Accelerate 'Vigyan' To Promote Research And Development In India
SERB has launched a scheme to promote research and development in India
New Delhi:

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) has launched Accelerate Vigyan, an inter-ministerial scheme in an effort to strengthen the scientific research base. As part of the scheme, 200 high-end workshops (dedicated to certain themes) will be held to provide opportunities to about 5000 Postgraduate and Doctoral level students every year. The workshops would be held in collaboration with premier scientific institutions and laboratories.

The central coordination of internships at the participating institutions will provide opportunity to another 1000 potential postgraduate students every year.

Mission 'Abhyaas' a skill development initiative will help to boost research by enabling and grooming potential PG/PhD level students by developing dedicated research skills in selected areas and disciplines through high-end workshops and research internships.

The workshop would be called 'Karyashala' and each workshop will be of 1-2 weeks' duration. The Research Internship under 'Abhyaas' will be called 'Vritika'. This scheme will support regular PG students for an internship which will be of 1-2 months' duration.

Mission 'Samoohan' will consolidate all scientific interactions in the country under one roof. It will be achieved through capacity building activities and seminars and symposia.

'Sayonjika' will catalogue the capacity building activities in Science and Technology supported by government funding agencies in the country.

'Sangoshthi' will reshape and renovate SERB's erstwhile program "Seminar and Symposia" which will provide partial financial support up to Rs. 5 lakh for scientific events.

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) is a statutory board of Indian Government for planning, promoting and funding of internationally competitive research and identify major inter-disciplinary research areas and funding them for undertaking research.

Click here for more Education News
Internship PhD Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra Launches Website For 11th Admission
Maharashtra Launches Website For 11th Admission
HPSOS Class 10, Class 8 Results Declared, Know How To Check
HPSOS Class 10, Class 8 Results Declared, Know How To Check
Education Minister To Inaugurate #FitIndiaTalks Series Tomorrow
Education Minister To Inaugurate #FitIndiaTalks Series Tomorrow
HRD, Health Ministers To Inaugurate Drug Discovery Hackathon Today
HRD, Health Ministers To Inaugurate Drug Discovery Hackathon Today
Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result To Be Announced On This Date
Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result To Be Announced On This Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................