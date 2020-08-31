  • Home
September To Be Observed As 'Nutrition Month', Announces PM Narendra Modi In Mann Ki Baat

While talking about the importance of following a nutritious diet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his monthly Mann ki Baat radio programme, announced that September will be observed as "Nutrition Month".

Education | Asian News International | Updated: Aug 31, 2020 12:26 pm IST | Source: ANI

New Delhi:

While talking about the importance of following a nutritious diet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that September will be observed as "Nutrition Month".

"For our children and our students to display their optimum potential, show their mettle; nutrition and proper nourishment play a very big role. The month of Septemeber will be observed as ''Nutrition Month'' in the entire nation," said the Prime Minister during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio programme.

"During nutrition month, a food and nutrition quiz will be organized on the MyGov portal and there will be a meme competition. You should participate in it and motivate others to take part," he added.

Prime Minister said that there is a need to increase awareness regarding nutrition.

"We have a maxim - ''Yatha Annam Tatha Mannam'' which means our mental and intellectual development is directly related to the quality of our food intake. There is a need to increase awareness of Nutrition. The schools must introduce ''nutrition monitor'' like the class monitor to raise awareness," he added.

He also talked about the importance of a nutritious diet for pregnant women.

"Experts say that better the nutrition for the child in the womb and during childhood, the better will be their mental development and they will stay healthy. To ensure nutrition for children, the mother must also get complete nourishment. Proper nutrition is important," the Prime Minister said.

He said that people''s participation is also very crucial in this movement of nutrition.

"In this movement pertaining to nutrition, people''s participation is also very crucial. It is public participation that makes it successful. In our country during the past few years, a lot of effort has been made in this direction. Especially in our villages, it is being converted into a mass movement with public participation," he said.

