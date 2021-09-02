Separate Entry-Exit Points For Students, Vaccine Beneficiaries At Delhi Government Schools

Separate entry-exit gates for students and vaccine beneficiaries at Delhi schools

Delhi government schools doubling up as vaccination centres have set up separate entry-exit points and different sections inside their premises for students and those coming to get anti-Covid jabs. Following a marked improvement in the Covid situation in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday had announced that schools for Classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1.

While the government has noted that the vaccination centres and activities like ration distribution which were going on in different schools will continue, the District Disaster Management Authority said the area being used for these activities should be separated from the one which will be used for academic activities. There are 950 government-run vaccination centres in Delhi, many of which are functioning inside government schools.

Renu, principal of a government school in Chattarpur said, "We have made an SOP for calling students. On Monday and Tuesday, we will be calling Class 12 students, Wednesday and Thursday are for Class 10 students, and Friday and Saturday for Classes 9 and 11 students."

The school has 17 rooms for students in one wing while there is a separate wing for vaccinating people. "Our school has a strength of 3,200 students and in Class 10 alone, we have 490 students. We have opened one wing for them and keep it locked so that students do not venture to the other wing," she said.

Another principal of a government school in East Delhi, requesting anonymity, said, "We have made separate wings for the vaccination centre and students. But how long will this go on? It puts students in danger of getting infected."

Jayanti Gupta, principal of a government school in Rohini, said they made separate entry and exit points for those coming to get vaccinated and the students. Similarly, in two government schools in Molarband Extension, separate entry and exit points have been marked.

