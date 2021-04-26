Telangana: Summer Vacation In Schools, Colleges Begins Tomorrow
The Telangana Government has announced summer vacation from April 27 to May 31. Educational institutions including schools and colleges will remain closed till May 31. The decision to close the schools and colleges and announce summer vacation has been taken in view of the rapid increase in COVID-19
Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 26, 2021 2:17 pm IST
తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రములో ఏప్రిల్ 27 నుంచి మే నెల 31వ తేదీ వరకు వేసవి సెలవులు ప్రకటిస్తున్నట్లు రాష్ట్ర విద్యా శాఖ మంత్రి పి. సబితా ఇంద్రారెడ్డి వెల్లడించారు. @SabithaindraTRS— IPRDepartment (@IPRTelangana) April 25, 2021
