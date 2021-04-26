Telangana: Summer Vacation In Schools, Colleges Begins Tomorrow

  • Home
The Telangana Government has announced summer vacation from April 27 to May 31. Educational institutions including schools and colleges will remain closed till May 31. The decision to close the schools and colleges and announce summer vacation has been taken in view of the rapid increase in COVID-19

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 26, 2021 2:17 pm IST

Telangana announces summer vacation between April 27 and May 31
New Delhi:

The Telangana Government has announced summer vacation from April 27 to May 31. Educational institutions including schools and colleges will remain closed till May 31. The decision to close the schools and colleges and announce summer vacation has been taken in view of the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

