Send Recommendations For Sardar Patel National Unity Award By August 15: UGC To Universities

UGC asks colleges and universities to send nominations for National Unity Award

The higher education regulatory body, University Grants Commission (UGC), has asked the universities and colleges to send nominations and recommendations for the Sardar Patel National Unity Award by August 15. Sardar Patel National Unity Award will be announced on National Unity Day, October 31, on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The nomination and recommendations for the Sardar Patel National Unity Award will be received online at nationalunityawards.mha.gov.in.

“The award seeks to recognize the notable and inspiring contribution made by the citizens/institutions of India to promote the cause of national unity and integrity and to reinforce the value of a strong and united India,” an official statement read.

“AII citizens of India without distinction of religion, race, caste, gender, place or birth, age or occupation and any institution/organization are eligible for the Award,” it added.

The nominations or recommendations, the UGC statement said, should contain all relevant details including a citation in narrative form, clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievement, or service of the persons, institutions, or organization of India to promote the cause for national unity and integrity.

Since its inception in 2019, three citizens each year receive the Sardar Patel National Unity medal and a citation. The National Unity Award does not carry any monetary prize.