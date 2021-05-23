Send 'Detailed Suggestions' On Class 12 Board Exams By May 25: Centre Tells States

  • Home
The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has asked the state government to send detailed guidelines on Class 12 board exams by May 25.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 23, 2021 5:32 pm IST

"Detailed Guidelines" on Class 12 board exams by May 25
New Delhi:

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has asked the state government to send detailed guidelines on Class 12 board exams by May 25. Mr Nishank, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has met the state education ministers and secretaries today to discuss the issue of pending Class 12 board exams and entrance exams including JEE Main and NEET.

Reiterating that both students' and teachers' safety, security, and future are “supremely important”, the Education Minister said: “I'm confident we will be able to arrive at an informed, collaborative decision regarding the Class 12th board exams and remove the uncertainty among student's and parent's minds by informing them of our final decision at the earliest.”

During the virtual meet, it was also proposed that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the CBSE Class 12 exam dates on June 1. The major entrance exams for undergraduate engineering and medicine - JEE Main and NEET - will be conducted. However, no dates have been declared.

Two proposals had been placed before the states today during the virtual meeting. While one was to hold exams in only some "major subjects", the second was to hold exams in schools in objective-type only and of a much shorter duration. Delhi Government, however, opposed both the formats and have urged the Centre to keep the examinations on hold until all the board exam students are vaccinated.

