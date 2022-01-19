Search
  • Semester Exams For Universities To Be Held In Offline Mode, Says Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister

Semester Exams For Universities To Be Held In Offline Mode, Says Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister

The university semester exams will be held in an offline mode. COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to during the examinations, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said.

Asian News International | Updated: Jan 19, 2022 11:45 am IST
Source: ANI
Another chance will be given to students who could not give their exams due to being tested for COVID-19.
Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that semester examinations in universities in the state will be held in offline mode.

"The university semester exams will be held in an offline mode. COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to during the examinations," the minister told ANI.

The minister said that another chance will be given to students who could not give their exams due to being tested for COVID-19. Yadav said that conducting offline exams is better than offering general promotions to the students during the COVID-19 pandemic as many private companies, government organisations refused to recognise the marksheets of students who got general promotions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

