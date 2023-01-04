SEED 2023 Registration Last Date Today; Direct Link, Steps To Register

SEED 2023 registration last date today

The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) Pune will close the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 application window today, January 4. Aspirants can register for the SEED 2023 exam online through the official website- sid.edu.in. The entrance exam will be held on January 15, 2023, for candidates seeking admission to Bachelor in Design (BDes) programme.

SEED 2023 will be organised in computer-based test (CBT) mode in the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12 pm. Interested candidates are required to pay Rs 1,750 as a registration fee for the SEED examination. The admit card download window is likely to open between January 4 to January 15, 2023. Candidates can practice the mock test on the official website on January 12 and January 13, 2023.

Candidates must ensure that they have a scanned image of passport size photo (the file size should not be more than 150 kb), Class 10 marksheet and Class 12 marksheet. Candidates who are appearing in 12th board exam 2023 will have to select 'Appearing' option in the SEED 2023 application form.

Direct Link: SEED 2023 Application Form

SEED 2023: How To Fill Online Application