SEED 2023: Registration Last Date Extended Till January 4
Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 registration last date has been extended till January 4.
The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) Pune has extended the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 registration last date till January 4. Aspiring candidates can register online for the SEED 2023 exam through the official website- sid.edu.in. Candidates can fill SEED 2023 application form by providing personal details, uploading necessary documents, and paying the registration fees.
Candidates are required to pay Rs 1,750 as a registration fee for the SEED examination. Earlier the last date to register for the exam was December 31, 2022. The SEED 2023 admit card download window will be available between January 4 to January 15, 2023. The university will activate the mock test link between January 12 and January 13, 2023. The SEED 2023 will be held online in computer-based test (CBT) mode on January 15, 2023. The examination will be organised in the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12 pm.
SEED 2023 Important Dates
Events
Dates
Last date for SEED registration and fee payment
January 4, 2023
SEED admit card 2023 release date
January 7, 2023
SEED mock test (online)
January 12 and 13, 2023
SEED 2023 exam date
January 15, 2023, Sunday
SEED 2023: How To Fill Online Application
Visit the official website -- sid.edu.in
Go to the 'Announcements' section and click on SEED 2023 registration link
Register with basic details and generate login credentials
Fill out the SEED application form and upload relevant documents
Pay the SEED application fee and download the receipt
Submit the SEED 2023 application form and take a printout of it for your future reference.