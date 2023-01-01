SEED 2023: Registration Last Date Extended Till January 4

  • Home
Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 registration last date has been extended till January 4.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jan 1, 2023 10:38 am IST

SEED 2023 registration deadline extended
New Delhi:

The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) Pune has extended the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 registration last date till January 4. Aspiring candidates can register online for the SEED 2023 exam through the official website- sid.edu.in. Candidates can fill SEED 2023 application form by providing personal details, uploading necessary documents, and paying the registration fees.

Candidates are required to pay Rs 1,750 as a registration fee for the SEED examination. Earlier the last date to register for the exam was December 31, 2022. The SEED 2023 admit card download window will be available between January 4 to January 15, 2023. The university will activate the mock test link between January 12 and January 13, 2023. The SEED 2023 will be held online in computer-based test (CBT) mode on January 15, 2023. The examination will be organised in the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12 pm.

SEED 2023 Important Dates

Events

Dates

Last date for SEED registration and fee payment

January 4, 2023

SEED admit card 2023 release date

January 7, 2023

SEED mock test (online)

January 12 and 13, 2023

SEED 2023 exam date

January 15, 2023, Sunday

SEED 2023: How To Fill Online Application

Visit the official website -- sid.edu.in

Go to the 'Announcements' section and click on SEED 2023 registration link

Register with basic details and generate login credentials

Fill out the SEED application form and upload relevant documents

Pay the SEED application fee and download the receipt

Submit the SEED 2023 application form and take a printout of it for your future reference.

