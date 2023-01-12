SEED 2023: Mock Test Link Active Till Tomorrow; Exam On January 15

SEED 2023

Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) Pune will conduct the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 exam on January 15, 2023. In order to help candidates to prepare for the exam, SID will keep the SEED mock test links active till tomorrow, January 13, 2023. The SEED mock tests will make candidates accustomed to the exam pattern and process to attempt SEED 2023. The details on the SEED exam are available on the official website -sid.edu.in.

SEED 2023 will be held online in computer-based test (CBT) mode in the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12 pm. The admit card for the exam was released on January 7. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket by logging in with their BDES ID or email ID and password. The SEED result will be declared on January 23, 2023.

The names of the shortlisted candidates for the Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI) will be declared on January 27. The slot booking for personal interaction can be done from January 27 to January 31. The PRPI admit card will be released on April 3, 2023.

Candidates can upload their portfolio and PRPI tasks from April 11 to April 19. SID will declare the first merit list on May 2, 2023. Candidates whose names are on the first merit list Candidates can pay the fees and register online for the programme from May 2 to May 11, 2023.



