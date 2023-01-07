SEED 2023 Admit Card Today At Sid.edu.in

SEED 2023 admit card to release today

Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) will issue the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 admit card today, January 7. Candidates registered for the SEED 2023 exam can download their hall ticket online through the official website- sid.edu.in. To access and download the SEED admit card, candidates need to log in with their BDES ID/ email ID and password.

The SEED 2023 admit card download window will be available between January 7 and January 15, 2023. The Institute will conduct the entrance exam for admission to Bachelor in Design (BDes) programme on January 15, 2023. SEED 2023 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12 pm.

How To Download SEED 2023 Admit Card

Visit the official website of NTA -- sid.edu.in

Click on the 'SEED 2023 Admit Card' link available on the homepage

On the next window, insert the email ID and password

Submit details and the hall ticket will display on the screen

Download the admit card PDF and print a copy to carry on exam day.

The SEED 2023 first mock test link will be activated on January 12 and the second mock test link will be activated on January 13, 2023. The SEED result will be declared on January 23, 2023.