SEED 2023 Admit Card Out; Direct Link
The SEED 2023 admit card is available on the official website- sid.edu.in.
SEED 2023: The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) has released the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 admit card today, January 7, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the SEED 2023 admit card through the official website- sid.edu.in. Candidates will need their BDes ID or mail ID and password to download the SEED admit card.
The SEED 2023 admit card includes the name of the candidates, application form number, roll number, photograph of the candidate, signature of the candidate, exam centres, reporting time and exam day guidelines.
The admit card is the mandatory document which is required to be carried by the candidates along with one valid photo ID proof on the day of the SEED examination. The SEED 2023 exam will be held on January 15 and the result will be declared on January 23, 2023.
SEED Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download
- Visit the official website of SEED- sid.edu.in
- On the homepage click on the “Download SEED 2023 admit card” link.
- Enter the necessary login credentials and click on submit.
- The SEED 2023 admit card will get displayed on the screen.
- Download and take a printout of the SEED admit card to carry it on the exam day.