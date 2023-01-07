SEED 2023 Admit Card Out; Direct Link

The SEED 2023 admit card is available on the official website- sid.edu.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jan 7, 2023 4:59 pm IST

SEED 2023 admit card
Image credit: Shutterstock

SEED 2023: The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) has released the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 admit card today, January 7, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the SEED 2023 admit card through the official website- sid.edu.in. Candidates will need their BDes ID or mail ID and password to download the SEED admit card.

The SEED 2023 admit card includes the name of the candidates, application form number, roll number, photograph of the candidate, signature of the candidate, exam centres, reporting time and exam day guidelines.

SEED 2023 Admit Card Direct Link

The admit card is the mandatory document which is required to be carried by the candidates along with one valid photo ID proof on the day of the SEED examination. The SEED 2023 exam will be held on January 15 and the result will be declared on January 23, 2023.

SEED Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website of SEED- sid.edu.in
  2. On the homepage click on the “Download SEED 2023 admit card” link.
  3. Enter the necessary login credentials and click on submit.
  4. The SEED 2023 admit card will get displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and take a printout of the SEED admit card to carry it on the exam day.
Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design
Girl Students Winning 80 Per Cent Of Medals: UP Governor Asks Universities To Find Why Boys Are Lagging Behind
Karnataka Government Invites Pennsylvania's Higher Education Institutes In US For Collaboration
NEET MDS 2023: Application Begins At Nbe.edu.in; Details Here
Delhi Government To Build School On Area Freed From Land Mafia
Teachers' Associations Oppose Draft Norms To Allow Entry Of Foreign Universities In India
