SEED 2023 Admit Card Out; Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock SEED 2023 admit card

SEED 2023: The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) has released the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 admit card today, January 7, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the SEED 2023 admit card through the official website- sid.edu.in. Candidates will need their BDes ID or mail ID and password to download the SEED admit card.

The SEED 2023 admit card includes the name of the candidates, application form number, roll number, photograph of the candidate, signature of the candidate, exam centres, reporting time and exam day guidelines.

SEED 2023 Admit Card Direct Link

The admit card is the mandatory document which is required to be carried by the candidates along with one valid photo ID proof on the day of the SEED examination. The SEED 2023 exam will be held on January 15 and the result will be declared on January 23, 2023.

SEED Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download