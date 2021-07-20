  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka Second PUC Results: 95,628 Students Secure Distinction

Karnataka Second PUC Results: 95,628 Students Secure Distinction

Karnataka PUC 2 Results: Of the total 6,66,497 students who registered for the second PUC exams, 3,55,078 got first class followed by 1,47,055 second class and 68,729 pass class.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 20, 2021 9:12 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Live
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 Live: Class 12 Result Declared; 2,239 Students Score A Total 600
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Highlights: 30% Increase In First Class Students
Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Result Declared, 2,239 Students Get Perfect Score
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 Declared: Direct Link, Steps To Check
Karnataka Class 12 Second PUC Result Soon; Know How To Check
Karnataka Class 12 Second PUC Result Today
Karnataka Second PUC Results: 95,628 Students Secure Distinction
Karnataka PUC 2 Results: more than 95,000 students get Distinction
Bengaluru:

Out of the 6.66 lakh students who appeared for the second PUC exams, results of which were declared on Tuesday, as many as 95,628 have secured distinction, while 3,55,078 have got first class. The Department for Pre-University Education on Tuesday announced the results for the second PUC (freshers and repeaters) students.

Recommended: Free Download 100 Career options after 10+2. Click Here

Also Read || Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Result Declared, 2,239 Students Get Perfect Score

The government had cancelled the exams that were scheduled in May-June, due to COVID situation, and had decided to promote all the students based on their SSLC (Class 10) and I PUC (Class 11) performance, as well as the academic performance of the students in IInd PUC, an official release said.

While the students enrolled as repeaters are promoted by awarding minimum passing marks along with 5 per cent grace marks for the maximum mark in each subject. Of the total 6,66,497 students who registered for the second PUC exams, 3,55,078 got first class followed by 1,47,055 second class and 68,729 pass class.

According to the release, if any student is not happy with the results announced by the department, he or she can write the exam scheduled to be held from August 19, without paying the fees. Out of total 6,66,497 registered students, 3,35,138 were girls and 3,31,359 were boys.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka PUC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE Class 10 Result Expected Soon On Official Websites
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE Class 10 Result Expected Soon On Official Websites
Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University To Focus On Skills: Vice Chancellor
Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University To Focus On Skills: Vice Chancellor
Haryana Board Reduces Class 10, 12 Syllabus For 2021-22 Session: Reports
Haryana Board Reduces Class 10, 12 Syllabus For 2021-22 Session: Reports
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Board To Work Through Eid To Meet Result Deadline
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Board To Work Through Eid To Meet Result Deadline
JEE Main 2021 Session 3 LIVE Updates: Day 1 Exams Over; Paper Analysis, Students' Reaction
Live | JEE Main 2021 Session 3 LIVE Updates: Day 1 Exams Over; Paper Analysis, Students' Reaction
.......................... Advertisement ..........................