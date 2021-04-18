Decision on Assam HSLC exam 2021 in 10 days: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Matric Exam 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), will take a decision regarding the conduct of Assam Matric or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam 2021 in the next ten days, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. Addressing a press conference at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the minister said the board has been requested to take a decision in this regard after consultation with parents and teachers.

“The SEBA has been asked to talk to parents and teachers in the next ten days so that the new govt can take a decision on Matric exams,” Mr Sarma said.

The minister said the incumbent government will not take a decision on the Matric exam now.

“The incumbent government should not take such a big decision at a time when the model code of conduct is in place in the state,” he added, referring to the recently held Legislative Assembly election, result of which will be announced on May 2.

SEBA will talk to stakeholders and make an announcement by May 4 or 5, Mr Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

As per the official schedule, Assam HSLC exams will be held from May 11 in pen and paper mode. The exams will continue till June 1.

While most of the subjects, including English, Social Science, General Mathematics and General Science, are scheduled for the morning shift – from 9 am to 12 noon – a few others like Fine Arts, Music and Dance will be held in the afternoon session, from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Elementary Schools To Be Shut In Districts WIth Over 100 COVID Cases

Mr Sarma further said that elementary schools – up to Class 5 – will be shut at districts with over 100 cases of COVID-19.

The Minister also announced a vaccination drive at educational institutions.

It has been directed that vaccination camps should be organised at colleges and schools so that teachers over the age of 45 years can get vaccinated at the earliest, the Assam ministry said.