  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam HSLC Result 2022 Live: SEBA Class 10 Matric Result Today; Official Website, Direct Link
Live

Assam HSLC Result 2022 Live: SEBA Class 10 Matric Result Today; Official Website, Direct Link

Assam HSLC Result 2022 Live Updates: Class 10 Matric result will be announced today. Keep following this blog for latest updates on HSLC result timing, official websites to check result, direct links and more.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 7, 2022 6:29 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Assam Board To Announce SEBA HSLC Result 2022 Today
Assam Board HSLC Result 2022 Tomorrow; See What Is Expected From SEBA 10th Result
Over 4 Lakh Students Await Assam Board HSLC Result; Here’s How To Access SEBA Matric Result
Assam HSLC Result 2022 On June 7, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam HSLC Result 2022: Check Expected Date, Other Details
Assam HSLC, HS Board Exams 2022 Today; Last-Minute Instructions For Candidates
Assam HSLC Result 2022 Live: SEBA Class 10 Matric Result Today; Official Website, Direct Link
Assamresult.in SEBA HSLC exam result today

Assam HSLC Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will declare the Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam results for the 2022 board exams today, June 7. The HSLC Matric 10th result 2022 Assam board will be announced today at 10 am for over four lakh students. The HSLC Assam 10th result 2022 will be made available at 14 official and unofficial websites, including results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.in and the SEBA results 2022 mobile app. Register here for Assam HSLC result 2022 latest updates, time, direct link, toppers.

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

To access the SEBA result 2022 digital Matric mark sheets, students will be required to login at the SEBA Matric website with their roll codes and roll numbers.

Assam HSLC Matric Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Go to the official website - results.sebaonline.org
  2. On the homepage, click on the designated Matric result
  3. Enter roll codes and roll numbers
  4. Submit and download Assam HSLC 10th result

Keep following this blog for latest updates on Assam HSLC result 2022 timing, official websites to check SEBA 10th result, direct links and more.

Live updates

SEBA Result 2022 Live Updates: Class 10 Matric result will be announced today. Direct link, websites to check SEBA HSLC exam 2022 results at results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.in.

06:29 AM IST
June 7, 2022

Resultsassam.nic.in 2022 SEBA Matric: How To Check

  1. Go to the official website - results.sebaonline.org
  2. On the homepage, click on the designated Matric result
  3. Enter roll codes and roll numbers
  4. Submit and download Assam HSLC 10th result


06:27 AM IST
June 7, 2022

HSLC Result 2022 Date Assam Today

The Assam SEBA HSLC result 2022 date is today, June 7. The Chief Minister of Assam confirmed the Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 3 confirmed the Assam HSLC result 2022 date SEBA board. Read More

06:16 AM IST
June 7, 2022

Assam HSLC Result 2022, AHM Result 2022 Today

Along with the HSLC result 2022, SEBA will also declare the Assam High Madrassa (AHM) exam results today. While 4,19,887 students appeared for the Assam 10th Matric exam, 11,245 students took the SEBA board AHM exams in 2022.

06:05 AM IST
June 7, 2022

HSLC Result 2022 Assam At Assam result.in

The result of HSLC 2022 Assam will be available at 14 official and unofficial websites, including results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.in and the SEBA results 2022 mobile app.

05:59 AM IST
June 7, 2022

SEBA Result 2022 Today

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10 result 2022 will be declared today, June 7. Read More

Click here for more Education News
SEBA Results Assam HSLC results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assam Board To Announce SEBA HSLC Result 2022 Today
Assam Board To Announce SEBA HSLC Result 2022 Today
Delhi University Goes Paperless On 'Surface And Administration' Level
Delhi University Goes Paperless On 'Surface And Administration' Level
Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Digital Skilling Programme For 1 Crore Students From Class 7 To Graduation
Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Digital Skilling Programme For 1 Crore Students From Class 7 To Graduation
JK Admin Announces 21 Days' Summer Vacation For Degree Colleges In Jammu Region
JK Admin Announces 21 Days' Summer Vacation For Degree Colleges In Jammu Region
IIT Delhi Trains Educators For CSC Bal Vidyalayas In Learning Technology
IIT Delhi Trains Educators For CSC Bal Vidyalayas In Learning Technology
.......................... Advertisement ..........................