SEBA HSLC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Assam Class 10 Result, Marksheets Soon
SEBA HSLC result 2021: Assam Board HSLC results will be available online for students on the official websites-- results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in and assamresult.in.
SEBA Assam HSLC result 2021 will be announced today. Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will release the Assam 10th result at 11 am and will be available online for students to check. SEBA had cancelled 10th exams in the state this year due to the lockdown to contain coronavirus spread. Students can check SEBA HSLC 2021 on the official websites-- results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in and assamresult.in. For the Assam HSLC result, students would need their examination roll number to download the result. SEBA will issue digital marksheet to students who clear the HSLC exam. The digital marksheets can be obtained by logging in with the roll number and registration number on the official website of SEBA. Students can also check their Assam HSLC result on some private result hosting websites such as-- examresults.net, indiaresults.com or exametc.com. Those who want to check Assam Class 10th result 2021 on mobile apps, can download ‘SEBA Results 2021’ mobile app and enter their registration to check the result.
Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book.
Follow SEBA Assam HSLC result 2021 Live Updates, Latest News Here:
Live updates
To check the HSLC Class 10th result 2021 on the official website, go to sebaonline.org and click on the designated link for HSLC Class 10th result 2021. A new window will open. Enter your enter your registration number and click on the submit button. The HSLC Class 10th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.
SEBA HSLC Result 2021: Where To Check Assam Board 10th Result
Students can access their HSLC/AHM results and download digital marksheets from the Assam board result websites --sebaonline.org, sebaresults.in and resultsassam.nic.in
Result Today Also For AHM Cancelled Exams
Along with the HSLC exam results, SEBA will also announce the results of AHM canceled exams.
SEBA HSLC results 2021 Time
SEBA HSLC results 2021 will be released at 11 am today
SEBA HSLC Results 2021 Today
The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) will announced the Assam Board High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10, or Matric, results today for over four lakh students.