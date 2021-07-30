Image credit: Shutterstock SEBA HSLC result 2021: Assam Board to declare Class 10 result 2021 today

SEBA Assam HSLC result 2021 will be announced today. Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will release the Assam 10th result at 11 am and will be available online for students to check. SEBA had cancelled 10th exams in the state this year due to the lockdown to contain coronavirus spread. Students can check SEBA HSLC 2021 on the official websites-- results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in and assamresult.in. For the Assam HSLC result, students would need their examination roll number to download the result. SEBA will issue digital marksheet to students who clear the HSLC exam. The digital marksheets can be obtained by logging in with the roll number and registration number on the official website of SEBA. Students can also check their Assam HSLC result on some private result hosting websites such as-- examresults.net, indiaresults.com or exametc.com. Those who want to check Assam Class 10th result 2021 on mobile apps, can download ‘SEBA Results 2021’ mobile app and enter their registration to check the result.

