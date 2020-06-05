SEBA Class 10th Result 2020: Assam Board Class 10th Result Tomorrow

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, or SEBA, will announce the Class 10 results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations tomorrow, June 6, at 9 am. The students can check their HSLC Class 10 results and AHM Class 10th results at the official website of SEBA - results.sebaonline.org. The SEBA Class 10 exams were concluded in February but the ongoing pandemic and the lockdown enforced to contain its spread has delayed the HSLC and AHM Class 10th results.

This year, SEBA has decided to issue digital marksheets for students clearing the HSLC 2020 and AHM 2020 exams. The Assam Board has also written to institutes asking them to accept digital marksheets for admission. The digital marksheets of Assam Board HSLC Class 10th result and AHM Class 10th result can be obtained by logging in with the roll number and registration number on the official website of SEBA. However, a statement issued by the board also said that hard copies of marksheets and pass certificates will be made available to the students once the situation arising out of COVID-19 improves.

How To Check HSLC Class 10 Result

The board, in the statement issued on June 2, had listed out websites where the HSLC Class 10th result can be checked. The websites include the official website of SEBA - results.sebaonline.org and also private portals such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com and exametc.com. Students who obtain their results from the last three private portals can cross-check their scores on the official websites as well.

To check the HSLC Class 10th result 2020 on the official website, follow these steps:

Go to sebaonline.org

Click on the designated link for HSLC Class 10th result 2020

On the next window, enter roll, number and registration number

Click submit

View and download the HSLC CLass 10th result 2020

SEBA will also open the re-evaluation window for the students who are not satisfied with the marks obtained in the HSLC Class 10 and AHM Class 10 exams to get their answer sheets checked again. The re-evaluation window will be open from June 8 to June 22. Candidates can apply online and pay the fee to re-check their HSLC and AHM 2020 answer sheets.